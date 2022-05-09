Top nurses: Christine Taylor of EAMC says, 'Nursing is the only thing I wanted to do'

When Christine Taylor was 9 years old, her grandfather was hospitalized after having a stroke. During visits, she remembered him being nurtured by nurses.

Taylor was impressed. It was then that she knew that she wanted to be a nurse.

“Nursing was the only thing I wanted to do,” said Taylor, 56. “It was the only way to go.”

And that is what she did.

The Smiths Station native and Troy University graduate has been a nurse in various departments at East Alabama Medical Center for more than 20 years.

But she got her start in 1985, at the age of 19, working at Parkwood nursing home in Phenix City. That’s when she developed this rule of thumb: tend to patients as if they were relatives.

“Once you become my patient, you become part of my family,” Taylor said. “And just like family, my patients are treated with care and love in their time of need.”

Many years of nursing have presented many experiences.

Taylor said she has encountered many changes in the health industry, from technical changes to dress code, but nothing was as “drastic” as the impact COVID-19, which she says has been the hardest part of being a nurse.

Taylor said the outbreak has led to an increased need for nurses, which has caused her to spend less time at home with her husband Nathaniel and her 77-year-old mother, who has Alzheimer’s disease.

She said the extra hours, while taking her away from family, have given her more opportunities to assist patients, which she finds rewarding and motivating.

“There’s nothing like supporting a patient during their health journey,” Taylor said. “While they are fighting for their life or trying to recover, we are on the side cheering, giving them what they need. That’s encouraging, and it keeps me going.”

In June, Taylor will enter a new role as an admissions nurse, which she is excited about.

She said she plans to retire in 10 years but that her passion for nursing will never disappear.

“I would do it without pay if I could,” Taylor said. “It’s a dream come true.”