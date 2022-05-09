Top nurses: For Theresa Bostick, 'every second of being a nurse gets better and better'

Theresa Bostick was in the ninth grade when she began volunteering at a nursing home. She stepped in to help caretakers and formed long-lasting relationships with residents.

That experience fueled a strong desire to continue serving other but on a much larger scale. So when she grew up, she became a nurse.

“I was so passionate about helping others,” said Bostick, 52. “I wanted to thrive in a career where I could be selfless.”

Since 2008, she has been a nurse for various departments at East Alabama Medical Center-Lanier in Valley. She is currently a surgical nurse, assisting surgeons during operations.

The Opelika native and Southern Union Community College graduate said becoming a nurse has provided her with many opportunities. She said that one of them, serving as a nurse instructor for Lee County Schools, has been a highlight of her career.

“The children are the future,” Bostick said. “It was so life-changing to plant that seed of helping others in the hearts of the next generation of nurses.”

That doesn’t mean that Bostick is fond of every aspect of nursing. She said the “unpredictable” and “intense” nature of the occupation is challenging.

“Once you become a nurse, you never know what you may encounter and it can be stressful,” Bostick said. “You must always be ready for anything because you are taking care of people and their families.”

However, Bostick said the positives far outweigh the negatives. For her, the gratitude from the patients is the most rewarding part of being a nurse.

“When I come to work, I genuinely feel appreciated by the people I help,” Bostick said. “I’ve seen patients be in so much pain, could barely move their bodies but will lean their head over, smile and say, ‘Thank you for all you do for me.”

Another thing that keeps her going is the support and encouragement from hospital staff. She said they are “all in this together.”

Bostick will celebrate 30 years of nursing in December, and she says nursing will be special to her for many years to come.

“Every second of being a nurse gets better and better,” Bostick said. “I will continue to love it forever.”