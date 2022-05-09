Top nurses: Kim Martin, lead nurse for Opelika City Schools, says she's nearing end of a 40-year career

As Kim Martin nears retirement from her job as lead nurse for Opelika City Schools, she’s wrapping up a nursing career that spans over 40 years.

The 62-year-old St. Louis native says she’s in her element when aiding sick patients, but that if someone had told her she would become a nurse someday, she would not have believed them.

Martin’s mother was a nurse, and her father was a doctor, but she wanted to take a different path. She studied forestry for two years at The University of Georgia.

“I swore I would never go into medicine,” Martin said. “I wanted to explore nature outdoors, maybe working with animals, anything but nursing.”

Until she reflected on time spent as a child volunteering at hospitals.

“I remember having barrettes in my hair and pushing patients in their wheelchairs to their rooms,” Martin said. “It felt good to know that I was helping people during the most vulnerable time in their life.”

She transferred to Emory University, where she graduated with a bachelor of nursing degree in 1981.

Her first nursing job was at North Broward Hospital in Florida, during the height of the HIV epidemic. She called it “a scary time for nurses.”

Martin said it was tough watching patients die.

“It’s so hard to say goodbye to a friend,” she said. “We had one rule, never let a patient die alone. Sometimes, we would hold their hand until they took their last breath.”

In 1999, Martin quit her job as a nurse to travel across the nation with her husband, Fred. But, from California to Arizona to New Orleans, one thing was always on her mind: caring for others.

She became a nurse again.

In 2003, after her husband relocated to Opelika for a job opportunity at an engineering firm, she became the lead nurse for Opelika City Schools.

She says the most rewarding part of the job is making a positive impact on the lives of young people.

“When children come up to me and hug me and say, ‘I want to be a nurse because of you,’ it just makes my heart soar,” Martin said.

After nearly 20 years of working for the school system, she plans to retire and to serve as a volunteer at Rescue K911 in Camp Hill.

Martin says nursing will be in her heart forever.

“Whether I’m in an office, hospital, employed or not, my love for being a caretaker will never go away,” she said. “I will be a nurse until the end. It was the best decision I’ve ever made.”