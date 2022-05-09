Top nurses: Loretta Cofield finds her nursing niche in Chambers County

For Loretta Cofield, it’s all about the kids and the big hugs.

Cofield is the lead nurse for the Chambers County School District. She took the job in June of 2021 and says she has enjoyed every second of it.

“We get to educate the kids and love the kids and listen to the kids,” she said, “and see, school nurses get to have fun with the kids.”

Cofield said she loves her job because each day is different and she gets to work with kids of all ages.

“I can work at a school and take care of high school kids, I can work at a school and take care of middle school kids, and I can work at a school and take care of elementary school kids—and then I get all the hugs,” she said.

A graduate of Valley High School in Chambers County, Cofield graduated from Opelika Tech and then from Southern Union’s nursing program. In 1995, she received her bachelor’s degree from Auburn University.

Cofield worked for several decades with East Alabama Medical Center, first in the ICU and then with Lanier Home Health. Then she became a school nurse in Lee County.

“Lee County is a huge county, it’s got 10,000 kids in it,” Cofield said. Last year, she made the shift to the smaller district of Chambers County.

“I thought I was going to slow down here,” she said with a laugh, “but really, it’s the same.”

As a school nurse, Cofield has served in every school within Lee and Chambers County. She’s served thousands of children throughout the years and has had the privilege of seeing them grow up and become adults.

“I run into people like that all the time in the community and always get hugs,” she said.

“I know kids right now that started at Beulah Elementary school in kindergarten, and then I went all the way through school with, and that’s kind of fun,” she said. “It’s a unique nursing specialty.”