Top nurses: Marian Saylor says one reward of nursing is 'connecting people'

After 42 years serving as a nurse, Marian Saylor says her passion for nursing hasn’t changed. It’s all about the people.

“I love people,” she said. “I love working with people, different types of people, listening to their stories, their lives—just everything.”

After high school, Saylor found herself working in a nursing home. She quickly grew connections with the patients, making it clear to Saylor that she should go into nursing.

Today Saylor says those connections remain one of her favorite parts of the job.

“Connecting with people, I find it very rewarding,” she said. “That’s meaningful to me. I just feel like by the end of the day, no matter what challenges I have, I just feel like I have made an impact on a patient’s life for the better.”

Saylor is a nurse at Auburn Family Medicine on North Dean Road.

A Maryland native, she got her nursing degree from Anne Arundel Community College in that state. She found herself in Alabama when she got married and moved to Huntsville. While in Huntsville, Saylor worked for a husband-and-wife doctor duo of OBGYN and cardiologist.

Saylor moved to Auburn after her husband’s death. She started with Lee OBGYN before working with doctors Dr. Sharma and then Dr. Keith Bufford, with whom she now works at Auburn Family Medicine.

Saylor believes that connecting with patients runs deeper than just asking them about how they are or how their day is going.

“I think it’s important when a patient remembers your name for your kindness and compassion; I think it’s important too that you remember their name and they remember yours,” Saylor said.

Saylor says she finds joy in meeting new patients, talking with them and getting to know them.

At work, her patients are like family, she said.