Top nurses: Paul Frick Jr. went from the Marines and operating a nuclear plant to being a nurse at EAMC

Today, Paul Frick Jr. is a nurse at East Alabama Medical Center, serving on the fifth floor in unit 5T, a med-surge unit with a specialty in orthopedics.

A winding road that led him there.

Frick became a roofer right out of high school, then served four years in the Marine Corps. After that, he was a nuclear plant operator at Turkey Point for six years, then managed car washes.

By then, he had a family of five to support. That’s when he started considering a different, more permanent career. He got his nursing degree from Southern Union in 2012.

“Some people have their careers all figured out – they just have this clear path that they’re on – but that wasn’t the case for me,” Frick said. “I look back now, and I say, ‘Well, I wasn’t ready for nursing until that point in my life anyway.’ As a younger person, I wasn’t ready for it. It seemed like it was God’s timing.”

At EAMC, Frick oversees elective surgeries, such as joint replacement, while also serving those who have suffered a fall, motor vehicle accident, broken bone or gunshot wound. Frick said that some people are “geared for” certain things, and he is geared to help.

“It’s mentally by far the toughest thing that I’ve ever done,” he said. “The Lord’s strength is what keeps me going; it enables me to do what I do day in and day out because, I’ll be honest, it’s beyond me what I do.”

During his time as a nurse, Frick said each day has been a “mental juggling act” to make sure that every patient is taken care of and all the right decisions are made.

“The time is flying by,” Frick said. “I look at pictures of my kids when I graduated nursing school when I was first on the fifth floor, and they were little and now they’re all big.”

With the flexible schedule the 5T offers him, Frick has been able to make time for his family. Currently, he is a 4-H marksmanship instructor for his kids and helps his wife coach volleyball at Southern Christian Athletics.