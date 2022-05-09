Top nurses: RaChard White says 'nurses have the power to change people's lives'

RaChard White thought he wanted to be a physical therapist because he’s always loved science and people. It wasn’t until he began taking care of his grandmother and interacting with caretakers that he had second thoughts about his career path.

That’s when White realized he wanted to be a nurse.

“They were so knowledgeable yet so compassionate and hands-on that it opened my eyes and my mind quickly changed,” said White, 34. “I wanted to be that same kind of light for other people.”

Since 2020, the Auburn native and Southern Union Community College graduate has been a nurse at East Alabama Medical Center-Lanier in Valley.

White said he enjoys nursing because he is doing something he enjoys.

“When I help patients, it doesn’t even feel like I’m at work,” he said. “It flows so naturally, and I love helping others.”

But sometimes, there are challenges. The hardest thing about being a caregiver, he said, is accepting that some things are beyond his control.

“You foster so many genuine connections with patients and love them so much that it’s hard to accept the reality of life,” White said. “It’s hard to take in the fact that sometimes their health may worsen, or that you will never see them again if they succumb to their illness.”

Amid the challenges of being a nurse, two things keep him going: family and faith.

And every day, he said, he reminds himself of something: “This is not just a job, it’s a God-given assignment,” he said. “God put me here for a reason, and he is with me every day when I go into the hospital.”

The best thing about his profession, White said, is that he can make an impact on patients.

“Nurses have the power to change patient’s lives,” White said. “It’s the best feeling ever knowing that I get to make a difference in someone’s life, not just physically but emotionally, mentally and spiritually.”

In the future, White said, he wants to establish a nonprofit to help those with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

As of now, he is enjoying his role as a caregiver.

“I love being a nurse,” White said. “It’s the best job ever.”