Topgolf not coming to Auburn-Opelika area, despite discussions and talk

As of Tuesday afternoon, representatives from Topgolf had not replied to messages from the Opelika-Auburn News.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The only business that has been confirmed to come to the site so far is QuickTrip, which will be a 6,000-square-foot convenience store and gas station on six acres of the land.

“The QT is being built right now and that involves a lot of infrastructure, enhanced traffic light and driveways. They want to open up in 2022,” Kadish said. “They’re a very big and credible company and are consistently voted for as the safest, the best quality food, the cleanest restrooms, the best lit and that type of thing.”

Jones said that right now they are working on mass grading to level out the dirt in preparation for future businesses that will be coming to the location.

“We don’t have any other users committed at the moment,” Jones said. “I know there’s been a big speculation of Topgolf and Dave & Buster’s, but neither one of them are coming and we aren’t actively talking with them.”

As for Dave & Buster’s, Jones said there has been no interaction with the company.