Topgolf not coming to Auburn-Opelika area, despite discussions and talk

Since the project development began on The Landings on Opelika exit 58, many have wondered if a Topgolf venue was being constructed at the site.
The Texas-based company has sites in Birmingham, Atlanta and around the world, and features high-tech driving-ranges with lounges and restaurants.
Ray Jones, a broker and the operating partner for The Shopping Center Group, and Will Kadish, the director of Broad Metro LLC development, confirmed that while Topgolf once had plans to expand to college towns, that the pandemic changed those plans.
The Shopping Center Group is the leasing agent for the property off Gateway Drive and across from the AMC Classic Tiger 13 theatre, Freddy's restaurant, La Quinta Inn and an Eagle gas station with a Guthrie's. Broad Metro LLC is the owner of the property.
Jones said that some of his colleagues at The Shopping Center Group represent Topgolf, and that two years ago before the pandemic, the business was considering putting a facility on the site.
Kadish added that Topgolf was working on a prototype for college towns, but when the pandemic hit, the project was cancelled and the company decided to go in a different direction.
Jones said the Topgolf chain had to rethink their plans.
“It changed their forecasts and outlook on markets that are the size of Auburn-Opelika, and for right now, that’s not a target for them anymore,” Jones said. “I don’t foresee it coming back.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, representatives from Topgolf had not replied to messages from the Opelika-Auburn News.
The only business that has been confirmed to come to the site so far is QuickTrip, which will be a 6,000-square-foot convenience store and gas station on six acres of the land.
“The QT is being built right now and that involves a lot of infrastructure, enhanced traffic light and driveways. They want to open up in 2022,” Kadish said. “They’re a very big and credible company and are consistently voted for as the safest, the best quality food, the cleanest restrooms, the best lit and that type of thing.”
Jones said that right now they are working on mass grading to level out the dirt in preparation for future businesses that will be coming to the location.
“We don’t have any other users committed at the moment,” Jones said. “I know there’s been a big speculation of Topgolf and Dave & Buster’s, but neither one of them are coming and we aren’t actively talking with them.”
As for Dave & Buster’s, Jones said there has been no interaction with the company.
“We do have interest from some other national quick service restaurants, some sit-down restaurants and some hotels but nothing that’s far enough along to confirm or report,” he said.
Kadish said they are talking with two restaurants that are planning to come to the location, but he won’t be able to announce the restaurants until 2022.
“We’ll be making announcements on tenants hopefully at the end of the first quarter of 2022,” he said.
Kadish is also considering the possibility of including senior living to the location because he said there is a lot of local interest in that type of development.
“We found Opelika to be a business-friendly place and we’re really positive on Opelika,” Kadish said.