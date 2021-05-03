Update: Severe thunderstorm watch replaces tornado watch in Lee County until 8 p.m. Monday

(Updated 12:07 Monday)

The National Weather Service of Birmingham has issued a severe thunderstorm watch from 11:47 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, replacing the tornado watch issued previously.

“The tornado threat has diminished significantly, so [the National Weather Service] has replaced the tornado watch with a severe thunderstorm watch,” Austin Jones with the Lee County Emergency Management Agency said. “We’ve got another round of severe weather coming in tomorrow, so we’ll probably have some different watches coming out [then] as well.”

(Original story: 9:45 Monday)

A tornado watch has been issued in Lee County and other parts of the state by the National Weather Service until 3 p.m. on Monday, according to the Lee County Emergency Management Agency.

According to forecasts from the National Weather Service in Birmingham, severe storms are possible, and Lee County is in an enhanced risk area for possible tornadoes, hail and damaging winds up to 70 miles per hour as of early Monday morning.

Other counties affected by the tornado watch include Coosa, Elmore, Montgomery, Chambers, Clay, Cleburne, Macon, Randolph, Russell, Tallapoosa and Bullock counties, according to the emergency management agency.