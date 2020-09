Town hall tackles relationships with city youth

Opelika city leaders recently met to discuss ways to improve relationships with city youth.

“What I get to be part of is kind of watching some of our families and children grow up and lead them. We like to call them our next generation,” Church of the Highlands pastor Kevin Haefner explained. “And I feel like there’s such a need to just add value to not only ourselves but also to our youth.”

Church of the Highlands offers small group meetings with young members and provides opportunities to serve throughout the community, including State Rep. Jeremy Gray’s local non-profit, the Curtis House.

“My job as state representative kind of plays in hand with the Curtis House because I’m able to leverage my seat and figure out where resources are,” said Gray, a Democrat.

Gray added that his legislative seat helps him to provide community service grants for nonprofit work in his district.

As a Ward 2 native, Gray said he understood the mental and physical struggle of living in an area where the environment is not conducive to success, and how it can be discouraging.