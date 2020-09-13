Town hall tackles relationships with city youth

“What I’d like to see happen is [the youth] have a candid conversation without the parents being there and possibly giving some comments that you wouldn’t otherwise have made,” Ulmer said.

Panelists Long, Haefner and Curry led the discussion for the adult group, while McCurdy, Gray and Burton led the youth group discussion, which was sparsely attended due to the junior varsity football game that night.

A similar panel event may be held soon at the high school to garner more participation.

It was also suggested that students have the option of submitting questions and topics anonymously, since some struggle with social anxiety and speaking in front of people.

“I would say this though: You can be anonymous and have a dropbox [for suggestions] in school,” Gray said. “But the only way to really get what you want is to be assertive and have representatives that can speak on your behalf.”

Gray explained that while submitted questions and comments anonymously can open a conversation, standing up actually addressing the panel will have a more powerful effect.