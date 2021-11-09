Traffic alert: Five railroad crossings closed across Auburn on Tuesday

A number of railroad crossing closures have led to backed-up road traffic Tuesday in Auburn as railroad operator CSX performs maintenance on the tracks spanning Auburn's downtown and parallel to Opelika Road.

Five crossings are closed on North College Street, North Gay Street, North Ross Street, Old Stage Road and East University Drive.

"We're hoping East University Drive will be open sooner rather than later," said David Dorton, director of public affairs for the City of Auburn.

Public Safety Director Paul Register said CSX has told the city all crossings should be reopened by Thursday.

"The reason they're doing these simultaneously is so we don't have any construction going on Friday or Saturday when the game day crowd comes into town," Register said.

The crossings at Saugahatchee Road, North Dean Road and North Donahue Drive are currently open, but Dorton said commuters may want to take Shug Jordan Parkway around the city to reach their destinations faster.