With another Auburn football gameday on the Plains, thousands of fans from across the country will descend up the Auburn area. As football fans pile into Jordan-Hare Stadium, visitors and residents alike should know Auburn Public Safety Services has a plan to help you leave the city after the game.

“Please be aware that traffic patterns change after home games,” the public safety department said in a news release. “Plan your route in advance with traffic pattern maps from the Auburn Police Department.”

The Auburn Police Department released five handy maps ahead of Saturday’s game. Two lane roads around the center of the city will be treated as one lane roads to aid egress traffic postgame.

South Donahue Drive

South Donahue Drive will be closed to the public from War Eagle Way to West Samford Avenue. For drivers exiting along North Donahue Drive, all lanes north of Jordan Hare Stadium will travel one-way northbound from Heisman Drive up to the Bragg Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive intersection.

North Donahue Drive

Drivers along North Donahue Drive can either continue north or turn east at the Magnolia Avenue intersection. One-way eastbound traffic along West Magnolia Avenue will end at the North Donahue Drive intersection. East of North Donahue Drive, Magnolia Avenue will follow its normal traffic pattern.

Village View Lane For drivers coming north on Village View Lane, you must turn right onto West Magnolia Avenue. You will then turn left onto North Donahue Drive.

Magnolia and Glenn avenues

Continuing past Magnolia Avenue, along North Donahue Drive, will be able to turn left, travel straight or turn right at the Glenn Avenue intersection. Eastbound traffic along Glenn Avenue will have to turn left onto North Donahue Drive. Westbound traffic along Glenn Avenue will be able to travel straight or turn right only onto North Donahue Drive.

Martin Luther King Drive, Bragg Avenue Along North Donahue Drive will be able to turn left, right or keep straight at the intersection where Martin Luther King Drive becomes Bragg Avenue. Traffic returns to a two-way traffic pattern along North Donahue at the intersection. Westbound drivers along Bragg Avenue may travel straight onto Martin Luther King Drive or turn right only onto North Donahue Drive. No left-hand turns will be permitted. Eastbound drivers along Martin Luther King Drive may only turn left onto North Donahue Drive.

War Eagle Way Drivers coming out of War Eagle Way, you must turn left onto Wire Road. You will then turn right at the West Thatch Avenue intersection. You will then turn left at the Hemlock Drive intersection. You will then connect with West Samford Avenue.

Samford Avenue, College Street intersection

Samford Avenue will be set up for eastbound one-way traffic only after the game. South College Street will have its normal traffic pattern. Drivers along Samford Avenue will be allowed to either turn north or south or continue straight at the South College Street intersection.

Samford Avenue, Dean Road intersection

Drivers along Samford Avenue will continue in one-way eastbound traffic to the Dean Road intersection. You will be allowed to turn left or right only on to Dean Road.

The Auburn Police Department asked drivers to be mindful of traffic flow as well as posted signage and public safety personnel directing traffic after the game. For questions about postgame traffic patterns, please call the non-emergency line at 334-501-3110. For emergencies, call 911. War Eagle!

