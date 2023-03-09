As the new Buc-ee’s prepares for opening out along exit 50 on I-85 in Auburn, surrounding city infrastructure is beginning to be put into place as well.

Locals should be aware that two new traffic lights have been turned on near the Buc-ee’s construction site. The two lights, one located at the northbound interchange of I-85 and Cox Road, and the other at the intersection of the newly named Buc-ee’s Boulevard and Cox Road, began operating in flash mode on Wednesday.

The two lights will go into full operation on March 15.

The city of Auburn is advising motorists to use caution in the area as drivers become accustomed to the new signals.

The city continues to move forward in anticipation of Buc-ee’s grand opening date. The goliath travel center, which will cover 53,000 square feet, is expected to open this April.

The City of Auburn also recently approved a retail alcohol and liquor license for the location.

“Certainly, there’s a lot of excitement about Buc-ee’s imminent opening here in our community and I would think applying for their alcohol license is a signal that that is going to be happening sooner than later,” Auburn Mayor Ron Anders said in a recent address.

Buc-ee’s also recently held a massive hiring event in Auburn. The company is said to be looking to fill 250 plus positions for the new store. Buc-ee’s is said to pay it’s associates anywhere from $17 to $22 an hour.

The Auburn location will be Buc-ee’s fourth travel center in Alabama.