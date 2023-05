Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Starting today, there will be a new traffic pattern along Pepperell Parkway as Opelika Utilities work on a project involving piping.

The left lane will be closed beginning at the intersection of 30th Street and Pepperell Parkway to 29th Street. This will last until Friday, June 2, weather permitting.

These lane closures will take place between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The closures will begin again on Monday at 8:30 a.m.