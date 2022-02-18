Traffic ticket in Lee County? You may be able to resolve it without going to court

“The design of the website is wonderful in that it’s very informative for the defendant,” Roberson said. “It really does a great job of spelling out the defendant’s rights, their options for these tickets and how the process works through these options.”

If the defendant's request or traffic violation does not apply to the online program, a notification would be sent that their request was denied and that a court date has been set.

Testing the program

In the fall of 2021, Lee County agreed to launch a pilot program and was one of 18 counties in Alabama to do so.

“What I love about Lee County and our judicial community is that we are always trying to look at ways to better serve our community,” Roberson said. “I love the fact that we have judges that are always open to new things and willing to step out of our comfort zone just to see if things can work better.”

Roberson said it’s common for Lee County to have dockets with 200 to 300 defendants on it.

“In Lee County about 80% of our traffic dockets consist of people that really just want to make a simple request and are good candidates for those requests,” Roberson said.