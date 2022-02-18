Traffic ticket in Lee County? You may be able to resolve it without going to court

The Lee County Circuit Clerk’s Office is now officially launching a program which will allow individuals with certain traffic violations to resolve their ticket online instead of having to appear in court.
Lee County Circuit Clerk Mary Roberson said while testing the program, which is called the Online Traffic Resolution System, they were able to tailor it to suit the specific needs of the community and make sure the program was beneficial.
Those who receive a traffic citation from a Lee County Sheriff’s deputy or an Alabama State Trooper are eligible to resolve their ticket online, but those who receive a traffic citation from an Auburn or Opelika police officer are not. In those cases, it will go to the city municipal court.
Under the program, the sheriff's deputy or state trooper while issuing a citation will also give out a yellow flyer that includes the information about the Online Traffic Resolution System.
If for some reason the law enforcement officer does not have this flyer with them, defendants can go on the traffic service center website, traffic.alacourt.gov, or find the link on the Lee County Circuit Clerk’s Office website, lee.alacourt.gov.
This program provides an opportunity for defendants who received basic traffic tickets for things like speeding, equipment violations, running a red light and no insurance to resolve the matter online.
Roberson said not all traffic tickets can be resolved through this system. Driving under the influence and other types of reckless driving would not apply.
Through this online system individuals would be able to plead guilty, request for an extension time period to pay fines and costs, request defensive driving school, show proof of insurance or driver's license and show that equipment violations, window tint violations and improper tags have been fixed.
“What’s great about the program is it gives you your options based off of what you think best fits your circumstance,” Roberson said.
Individuals will be able to make their request through the system and will receive emails that document their actions and that document the court's responses. They will also be notified if their request is granted or denied.
“Since we’re in this age of relying on those types of notifications, I think it’s another great tool for people,” Roberson said. “It will just help speed the process along and make us more efficient.”
Roberson said this is a great way for defendants to keep track of their case and prevent them from forgetting a court date.
Defendants can also pay their fine online and see if there are any other outstanding traffic tickets against them.
“The design of the website is wonderful in that it’s very informative for the defendant,” Roberson said. “It really does a great job of spelling out the defendant’s rights, their options for these tickets and how the process works through these options.”
If the defendant's request or traffic violation does not apply to the online program, a notification would be sent that their request was denied and that a court date has been set.
Testing the program
In the fall of 2021, Lee County agreed to launch a pilot program and was one of 18 counties in Alabama to do so.
“What I love about Lee County and our judicial community is that we are always trying to look at ways to better serve our community,” Roberson said. “I love the fact that we have judges that are always open to new things and willing to step out of our comfort zone just to see if things can work better.”
Roberson said it’s common for Lee County to have dockets with 200 to 300 defendants on it.
“In Lee County about 80% of our traffic dockets consist of people that really just want to make a simple request and are good candidates for those requests,” Roberson said.
This program was prioritized during COVID in an effort to reduce the size of traffic dockets, and Roberson said she believes they will start to see a “large impact” on current docket sizes, which will allow the judges to focus on other pending cases.
Roberson said she’s glad that Lee County has always been willing to participate in pilot programs.
“The great advantage of that is when you agree to test-pilot a program you have the option on the front end to tailor it to suit your needs as opposed to waiting until it's launched statewide, in which case you’re stuck with whatever someone else wanted,” she said.
Since the fall, Roberson and her team had a small amount of people use the system so they could monitor and track its effectiveness.
Roberson said it’s “going very smoothly” and she now believes it’s time for the community to know about it and the options it provides, so the court can accomplish the intended effect of reducing the docket sizes and save the defendants from spending a day sitting in court.
Having large court dockets is part of the job, Roberson said, but she’s excited to be able to offer those who would have to take time off work, miss school or arrange for childcare the opportunity to save time and resources.
Roberson commends the two traffic court specialists, Amanda Meadows and Alina Meadows, who have helped to tailor the program for Lee County.
She said it was easy to work with them as well as the two traffic court judges, Steven Speakman and Russell Bush, and together they were able to make the most of the program.