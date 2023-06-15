The cities of Auburn and Opelika announced adjustments to garbage pickup schedules and city facility closures on Monday in observance of Juneteenth.

Garbage, trash and recycling collection will be delayed by one day throughout the week. Monday garbage pickup will run on Tuesday, Tuesday on Wednesday, Wednesday on Thursday and Thursday on Friday.

Set your garbage and recycling cans out accordingly.

Most city offices in Auburn and Opelika will be closed on Monday in observance of Juneteenth.

Public safety services — such as police, fire and communications —will remain on their regular schedules.

All Parks and Recreation facilities in Auburn will be closed on Monday, except for the Yarbrough Tennis Center and the Samford Pool. Both facilities will be open during regular hours.

The Opelika Sportsplex will be open from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., but all other parks and recreation facilities in Opelika will be closed.

The Auburn Public Library will be closed on Monday, but book drops will remain open. The online collection of e-books, e-audiobooks and digital magazines are always available at auburnalabama.org/library.

The Opelika Public Library will also be closed on Monday.

Parking in Downtown Auburn will be free all day.