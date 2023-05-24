With Memorial Day approaching, the City of Auburn and Opelika have announced days of operation for the garbage collection service, government offices and more.

Garbage, trash and recycling collection will be delayed by one day throughout the week. Monday garbage pickup will run on Tuesday, Tuesday runs on Wednesday, Wednesday runs on Thursday and Thursday runs on Friday. Make sure to set out garbage and recycling cans accordingly.

Most Auburn and Opelika city offices will be closed on Monday in observance of Memorial Day. Public safety services — such as police, fire and communications —will remain on their regular schedules.

All Parks and Recreation facilities in Auburn will be closed on Monday, except for the Yarbrough Tennis Center and the Samford Pool.

The Yarbrough Tennis Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., but there will be no City tennis clinics. The Samford Pool will be open for lap swim from 5:30 to 7 a.m. For rec swim, it'll be open from 12:30 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.

The Opelika Sportsplex will be open from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., but all other parks and recreation facilities in Opelika will be closed.

Cemeteries will be open sun up to sundown.

The Auburn Public Library will be closed on Monday, but book drops will remain open. The online collection of e-books, e-audiobooks and digital magazines are always available at auburnalabama.org/library.

The Opelika Public Library will also be closed on Monday.