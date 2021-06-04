'Treasure trove': Help identify Draketown community members photographed in Auburn in 1966

Wright, 76, is retired and currently lives near North San Juan, Calif.

Wilson received a call from Wright’s sister in October looking for a home for the photographs and wondering if Auburn University would like them.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wright previously developed around 10 of the photographs for a local exhibition in Cape Cod, Mass., Wilson said, but does not remember when the photos were developed.

After receiving the photos, Wilson said he could tell he had something special.

“At that point, we knew this was quite a treasure trove,” Wilson said on receiving the initial photos. “[Wright] was young, but you can tell by the composition – you can’t not look at that photograph and be stopped in your tracks and say, ‘This is a story I want to hear.’”

Wilson traveled to California about three weeks ago to interview Wright and pick up the remaining negatives.

He said Wright is "thrilled" to have his work being displayed in Auburn.

Now Wilson wants to know who is in the photos. He said a local resident saw herself in one of them on Thursday, and in all around 10 people have been identified so far.