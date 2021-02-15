'Trending in the right direction': EAMC sees decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations, positivity rate

East Alabama Medical Center feels it is trending in the right direction when it comes to COVID-19 as hospitalizations and testing positivity rates decline.

EAMC saw its lowest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients between EAMC and EAMC-Lanier since Dec. 5, 2020, on Saturday when 43 patients were hospitalized. Saturday’s number of hospitalized patients comes one month since EAMC had its highest peak in hospitalizations at 92.

“It’s nice to be just under half of where we were a month ago,” John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman, said. “We’re definitely trending in the right direction now.”

Hospitalizations, however, rose slightly to 46 on Sunday and 45 on Monday, according to hospital data.

Along with the decline in hospitalized virus patients, EAMC’s COVID-19 testing positivity rate has been declining during the past month, and the latest numbers are the lowest since the week of Thanksgiving 2020.

EAMC tested 293 patients, of which 40 were positive, last week. The positivity rate was 13.7 percent. Last week’s rate marked the third straight week of the rate declining and the rate was the lowest since 10.6 percent from Nov. 23-25, 2020, EAMC said in a Monday news release.