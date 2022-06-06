'True heroes': Auburn school resource officers awarded for valor and service

Two Auburn Police Department School Resource Officers have been recognized for valor and service and have received awards from The Alabama Association of School Resource Officers.

Officer Lavareis “LB” Bryant received the organization’s Valor Award, and Officer Justin Fant received the Above the Call of Duty Award.

Their supervisor, Sgt. Charles “Bud” Nesmith, recommended them for the honors.

Auburn Assistant Chief of Police Clarence Stewart said he’s proud of both officers for the service they’ve provided to their assigned schools and the community.

Stewart said Bryant is known for “building great relationships” and calls him “one of our most dependable school resource officers,” and he singled out Fant for his knowledge of “a lot of things in the school system,” including security platforms.

Cristen Herring, superintendent of Auburn City Schools, called both men “true heroes.”

“With gratitude for the exemplary contribution these gentlemen make to Auburn City Schools and, indeed, the Auburn Community, we recognize and celebrate their outstanding effort to serve and support students, staff and families,” Herring wrote in an email.

‘Outstanding courage’

A school resource officer for Richland Elementary, Bryant was recognized for showing courage in the face of danger and for his heroic actions during an incident outside the school on Feb. 3.

Bryant, who joined the APD in 2015 and became a resource officer in 2018, witnessed a fight while working the school car dropoff line around 7:40 a.m.

Multiple vehicles and a school bus came to a stop in the roadway in front of the school, blocking traffic. According to a press release from APD, Bryant saw “a male exit his truck and approach the vehicle in front of him, and arguing ensued between the two drivers.”

As Bryant approached these drivers, he heard a single gunshot and ran to the scene, police said. He “placed himself between the threat and the school” and was able to detain the shooter and render aid to the victim until additional officers arrived on the scene, police said.

Bryant also found a 3-year-old child in the vehicle of the victim who was shot, and he moved the child to safety.

“Officer Bryant took control and showed outstanding courage during the situation,” the APD release said.

The victim was airlifted to a trauma center nearby and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the APD. In May, a Lee County Grand Jury found no probable cause and decided not to file any criminal charges against the suspect involved in the alleged road rage shooting, according to Lee County District Attorney Jessica Ventiere.

‘Doing what is right’

Fant, a school resource officer from Auburn High School was recognized for making a positive impact in his assigned school campus and in the community.

In a press release, Stewart describes Fant, who joined APD in 2010 and became a school resource officer in 2015, as always willing to meet with students, families and faculty to build positive relationships and assist in any way he can,” and that he “assists the school administration in doing what is right for students who have made poor choices.”

Fant is recognized as a expert in technology and developed an identification card program to increase school campus safety.

Stewart said school resource officers serve as educators, counselors and law enforcement officers as they build relationships with students and faculty and respond to school-based crime.

In a typical day, they might serve as guest lecturers, show students how to interact with law enforcement officers and teach drivers education classes.

Stewart said the recent school shooting in Texas highlights the importance of having school resource officers.

“There’s been a lot of attention here lately about the preventative aspect as far as crime,” Stewart said, “which is primarily the most important role: to protect students and staff from threats of violence whether that’s responding to emergency calls for service on campus or if it’s deterring on campus violence by officer presence.”

School resource officers receive special training on adolescent development and communication, mental health, trauma, de-escalation techniques, bullying, school crisis planning and more.

“I think the national average response time is 10 minutes,” Stewart said. “As far as law enforcement response here in Auburn, it’s somewhere around five minutes. Those five minutes can be critical, so it’s very important that we have school resource officers at the schools.”