Tua Foundation donates $93,000 to Girls Ranch following June crash that killed 8

Eight children ranging in age from 3 to 17 died in the van, and a Tennessee man and his daughter died in another vehicle. The report described the crash but did not place blame or say what caused the wreck, which happened on Interstate 65 about 35 miles south of Montgomery.

The $93,000 donation from the Tua Foundation was raised at the organization’s first-ever fundraising event, “Luau with Tua,” held at the Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on June 29.

Tagovailoa pledged to personally match all funds raised to help the girls ranch during the event, which came to $46,500, according to a statement from the nonprofit organization.

Tagovailoa signed with the University of Alabama out of Hawaii and led the Crimson Tide to the 2017 national championship.

“The generosity of the Alabama community was very moving throughout the entire luau and my heart goes out to the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch families, members and staff that are grieving this tragedy,” Tagovailoa said in a statement. “We hope this donation will provide some support and extra care during this difficult time.”