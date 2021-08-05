Tua Foundation donates $93,000 to Girls Ranch following June crash that killed 8

The foundation started by former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa announced Thursday it is donating $93,000 to the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch in order to pay for funeral costs following the fatal car crash in Butler County on June 19.
“The support from Tua and the Tua Foundation is such a blessing,” Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranches CEO Michael Smith said in a statement. “The girls ranches provide homes for so many youth throughout Alabama, and their world was turned upside down after losing their friends and sisters in this tragedy. The young people we care for need help now more than ever, and we’re so appreciative of Tua’s heart and generosity.”
The accident claimed the lives of eight people in a Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch van, four of whom were ranch residents on their way back from a beach trip to Gulf Shores.
A preliminary report released this week by the National Transportation Safety Board said a commercial truck operated by California-based Hansen & Adkins Auto Transport hit a sport-utility vehicle that was stopped because of earlier, minor crashes. That began a chain reaction that included another tractor-trailer rig operated by Asmat Express, which hit the van.
Eight children ranging in age from 3 to 17 died in the van, and a Tennessee man and his daughter died in another vehicle. The report described the crash but did not place blame or say what caused the wreck, which happened on Interstate 65 about 35 miles south of Montgomery.
The $93,000 donation from the Tua Foundation was raised at the organization’s first-ever fundraising event, “Luau with Tua,” held at the Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on June 29.
Tagovailoa pledged to personally match all funds raised to help the girls ranch during the event, which came to $46,500, according to a statement from the nonprofit organization.
Tagovailoa signed with the University of Alabama out of Hawaii and led the Crimson Tide to the 2017 national championship.
“The generosity of the Alabama community was very moving throughout the entire luau and my heart goes out to the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch families, members and staff that are grieving this tragedy,” Tagovailoa said in a statement. “We hope this donation will provide some support and extra care during this difficult time.”
Tagovailoa plays with the Miami Dolphins after being selected fifth overall by the franchise in the 2020 NFL Draft.