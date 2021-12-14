Turn down Cardi B! Lee County Commission passes resolution to adopt noise ordinance

Residents of one area in southern Lee County are hoping a longstanding feud over disruptive noises at odd hours of the night comes to a close with a noise ordinance now set to take effect.
Explicit music and sounds like howling and sirens have emanated from a property on Lee Road 127, and those living around have been in communication with the commission about the ordinance since at least April. The commission held a final public hearing at its Monday meeting, during which residents of the area gave a final urge to commissioners to implement the ordinance.
Marie Maples said she’s faced the issue for many years, including the music of Cardi B at loud volumes.
“I’ve worked on this since 2014,” Maples told commissioners at the meeting. “It’s continuous noise, music, ‘boom, boom, boom.’ When I wrote my letter to Judge (Bill) English at 10:30 at night, it was going on then.”
Commissioners heard from Maples that the long-term sounds have not only disrupted her and her neighbors’ sleep and disrupted their lives — they’ve also pushed a resident out.
“(Sean) Owsley ended up moving; he couldn’t take it anymore (because) he’s got a baby,” she said. “It’s just so sad that you’re forced out of a home that you buy two years ago.”
Stanley Miller, another Lee County resident, said he understands those in the south of the county have wanted the ordinance in order to allow the Lee County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction over the matter.
“I called the police concerning a noise that was in my neighborhood, and they said they couldn’t do anything about it,” Miller told commissioners.
Residents have long alleged the noises have come from the property of Margaret Brown, a local defense attorney. Brown faced four charges of disorderly conduct in May in connection with the noises before being released on bond. She was present at Monday’s commission meeting for a separate matter unrelated to the ordinance, but she faced commissioners to continue defending herself.
“There does continue to be noise out there, but it’s not coming from the property I live on,” Brown said. “I had been at my dining table in my kitchen and heard a siren so loud that I thought it was coming from my front door. I have sat at my gate and heard so many roosters that I would’ve thought there was a chicken farm, but it wasn’t coming from my property.”
Brown alleges her neighbors have posted undated videos and audio not related to the present, but the neighbors told commissioners the noises have persisted to this day from Brown’s home. She ended in saying she felt the ordinance in its current form is ambiguous as it’s a civil statute rather than a criminal statute.
“It calls for a citation, (and) it does give the Lee County Sheriff’s Office the authority to send a deputy who then makes a determination whether to issue a citation,” she said. “Where I think it’s unconstitutional is it’s not real clear what he can issue the citation on: whether it has to be his knowledge or information that he receives.”
Commissioners ultimately favored the ordinance after District 5 Commissioner Richard LaGrand made an informal motion to pass the ordinance. The commission unanimously was in favor.
“I think we need to pass it,” LaGrand said.
District 1 Commissioner Doug Cannon seconded the motion.
“I think we can adjust it down the road, but at the least, we can get something started,” he said.
Maples told the Opelika-Auburn News after the meeting she was grateful to see the ordinance finally pass after seven years of fighting the noise situation.
“It’s a long time coming; I prayed all day, and they finally see the light,” she said.