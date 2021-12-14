Turn down Cardi B! Lee County Commission passes resolution to adopt noise ordinance

Stanley Miller, another Lee County resident, said he understands those in the south of the county have wanted the ordinance in order to allow the Lee County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction over the matter.

“I called the police concerning a noise that was in my neighborhood, and they said they couldn’t do anything about it,” Miller told commissioners.

Residents have long alleged the noises have come from the property of Margaret Brown, a local defense attorney. Brown faced four charges of disorderly conduct in May in connection with the noises before being released on bond. She was present at Monday’s commission meeting for a separate matter unrelated to the ordinance, but she faced commissioners to continue defending herself.

“There does continue to be noise out there, but it’s not coming from the property I live on,” Brown said. “I had been at my dining table in my kitchen and heard a siren so loud that I thought it was coming from my front door. I have sat at my gate and heard so many roosters that I would’ve thought there was a chicken farm, but it wasn’t coming from my property.”