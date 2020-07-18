TURNER: Monuments, men and moments

Editor’s note: This is the fourth in a series of columns intended to personalize understanding of the national storyline regarding racial tensions and discontent.
The big 18-wheelers, the long lines of Auburn football-game traffic, nor even the old pulpwood trucks go whizzing by the sturdy brick churches, antebellum homes and century-old storefronts of downtown Dadeville anymore.
History, however, still lingers here like the smell of old books in a dusty attic.
A lasting influence
Andrew Jackson, who later would become president of the United States, fought the Creek Indians at nearby Horseshoe Bend. That gruesome, bloody battle cleared the way for Alabama statehood.
Civil War troops assembled and marched off to war from here. Stories abound about how both, Confederate and Union forces, shadowed the fabled old streets of this Tallapoosa County seat.
During World War II, the courthouse was a gathering spot for news and recruiting in the fight against faraway evils but known as a threat to the homeland; word such as that of my Uncle Vance, shot to pieces by the Germans as he parachuted behind enemy lines during D-Day.
But not all of the history in Dadeville is of particular interest to many folks these days. Take, for example, one particular historical marker off to the side of the main street in downtown that once served as U.S. 280 before the federal highway was moved outside of town and four-laned.
Erected in 1953 and in the foreground of a Magnolia tree, it’s hardly noticeable anymore:
Johnson J. Hooper
1815-1861
“Author, Editor, Lawyer
“Secretary of Congress, C.S.A.
“As a writer he created Captain Simon Suggs of the Tallapoosa Volunteers, fictional character whose humorous, rascally escapades of pioneer days in Alabama became world famous.”
Why have them
Monuments serve three primary purposes, the way I see it.
They demonstrate a community’s civic spirit.
They pay tribute to someone or something.
They preserve history.
A fourth purpose, it can be argued, is to inspire.
When I was a youngster and later in my novice years as a journalist, I distinctly recall and once was quoted in an interview as saying that the Johnson J. Hooper historical marker inspired me as a writer. Someday, I said, I want to be a good-enough writer that people will remember my work.
The point being, different people see different purpose and meaning in the historical markers and monuments dotting our land today.
The Confederate battle flag has become a symbol of racism. It’s gone, removed from most public venues, and rightfully so.
It still, however, should be considered proper for museums, Civil War battlefields and cemeteries. It represents a history associated with those places that never should be lost or forgotten as a lesson for today.
But there is a much bigger divide among us regarding the tearing down of statues and monuments.
Right and wrong
It started out as a protest movement to remove statues of men with racist histories, especially those who served the South during the days of the Confederacy.
Why, protesters argue, would we in the 21st century want statues paying tribute to men who believed in slavery and tearing apart the United States?
It is a valid argument, and one that too many slow to change are grappling with in their own hearts and minds, further exasperated by the sad and often hoodlum-like actions that pull down and destroy or vandalize many such statues instead of seeing them peacefully removed to serve other purposes.
A statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Confederate general tied to the postwar Ku Klux Klan, should no more be honored today in Alabama than what a Russian freedom-seeking protester would want with a Marxist Lenin statue in Red Square.
History, however, is history. There also is a certain art to appreciate with many well-crafted statues. Thus, every community, township and city should carefully consider what purpose the monuments they have today serve, and then ensure they are moved — or remain — in their rightful place.
Fair judgment?
There is another argument about such statues and monuments: Should men from centuries past be judged by 21st-century standards?
Or for that matter, be judged for their sins instead of their achievements?
Here’s where the debate gets a bit trickier, and there is no finer example than consideration of Robert E. Lee.
I once served a professional fellowship at Washington & Lee University in Virginia. It offered me, a history-lover, a welcomed opportunity to learn more about the man, Robert E. Lee.
Lee was a man so admired by so many in our nation that he was offered top leadership in the Union military before the outbreak of the Civil War, a war he knew would tear his own soul just as it would the nation.
He was right, and it did, on both counts.
He chose to serve the Confederacy largely because of his beloved Virginia, which pulled away from the Union.
A proven warrior
Lee was a military genius, and because of it many men died trying to preserve the United States and end the Southern rebellion, and many more died trying to defend the Confederacy and with it slavery.
Yet, Lee also was loved and revered because of his dedication and loyalty to his men, his Virginia, and to the Southern cause, albeit the latter clearly is seen today as loyalty misguided and unjust.
Lee was revered with almost a grandfather-like quality from Southern admirers in need of something in which to place their pride after a humiliating defeat; respected by his Union critics and enemies for his dashing brilliance as a military leader among the best ever produced by the fabled West Point Military Academy, where he graduated second in his class.
Thus, while such reverence of Lee today has less prominence in our Southern communities and represents a rebellious notion long since seen as divisive and painful with its ties to the evil of slavery, the history and influence of Lee the man will forevermore earn his rightful place in history.
As such, the removal of crafted and museum-quality statues of Lee should be done with civility, not vandalized destruction; but done or not done with question of their purpose.
Symbolic irony
There is one lasting monument tied to Lee unlikely to ever change, one that won’t be torn down, and it is one that heartbreakingly reminded him the remainder of his life that he chose to misplace his ideals and betray his country in serving a lost and hurtful cause.
The Union Army took over the vast, beautiful estate that Lee and his wife before the war called home; at first for its strategic value to protect the nation’s capital, and then to bury Union soldiers.
Today it is known as Arlington National Cemetery.
Among those laid to rest there: more than 3,800 freed slaves and Black soldiers who served the Union.
History.
It can teach us much.
Troy Turner is editor of the Opelika-Auburn News. He can be contacted at tturner@oanow.com and followed on Twitter @troyturnernews.
Troy Turner is editor of the Opelika-Auburn News, tturner@oanow.com, Twitter @troyturnernews.com.