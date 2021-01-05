Tuskegee Airmen depicted on special-edition quarter

The Tuskegee Airmen are being honored on a special edition quarter.

The United States Mint announced Monday that the Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site is depicted on the mint’s final coin in the American the Beautiful Quarters Program. The quarter is the 56th coin in the America the series.

The Mint added that the quarter began circulation on Monday.

The design on the tail's side of the quarter depicts a Tuskegee Airman pilot suiting up to join the fight during World War II, with the Moton Field control tower in the background.

“The pilot looks upward with pride and confidence as two P-51 Mustangs pass overhead,” a description on the Mint’s website reads. “The inscription 'THEY FOUGHT TWO WARS' is arced across the top as a reference to the dual battles the Tuskegee Airmen fought – fascism abroad and racial discrimination at home.”

The Mint began the America the Beautiful Quarters Program in 2010. The coins depict 56 different designs of national parks and other national sites in the United States, according to the Mint.

