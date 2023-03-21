A small plane based out of Moton Airfield in Tuskegee had to make an emergency landing on I-185 in Georgia on Sunday afternoon. The airplane, a Cessna 150, landed along the interstate in Troup County near the 36 mile marker after the pilot realized he was experiencing engine trouble.

According to the Troup County Sheriff’s department, the pilot landed safely and there were no injuries. The pilot was the only one on board the plane.

The Tuskegee Moton Field Municipal Airport has confirmed that the Cessna is based out of Tuskegee.

“It is based out of here,” said Stanley Hall, a line technician at Moton Field. “He took off from here, left, flew about two hours or so, I guess. They went to a couple of different airports before they landed on the interstate.”

Natalkka “Nikki” Jordan, Tuskegee Airport director, confirmed the plane’s origin as well.

“He got some fuel, left Moton Field, and went over to Georgia,” she said. “We saw that pop up later that he was on the side of the road.”

The plane quickly caught attention on social media due in part to an Auburn University logo sported on the side of its door. The plane, however, is not connected to the university, a spokesman confirmed.

While the pilot is reportedly OK, his identity has not been released to the public. The cause of the engine failure is not known at this time either.

“I’m still getting details about what happened when he landed,” Hall said. “He just lost power.”

This was the second time a plane has made an emergency landing on a major traffic artery in the region in the past few months.

Back in September, a single-engine light aircraft experienced electrical problems and pulled an emergency landing on Highway 280 just north of Phenix City.

That plane had flown out of Columbus with two people on board, the pilot and passenger. No one was hurt in that landing either.