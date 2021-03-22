 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tuskegee National Forest to conduct prescribed burn
0 comments
alert

Tuskegee National Forest to conduct prescribed burn

{{featured_button_text}}
Fire flame
Metro Creative Graphics

If you see smoke in the Auburn-Opelika area, there’s no need to worry.

The Tuskegee National Forest will conduct a prescribed burn Monday in Macon County near the intersection of U.S. 29 and Alabama 186, about nine miles east of Tuskegee, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said.

ALEA plans to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NY state expands vaccines to age 50 and up

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert