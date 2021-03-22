Tuskegee National Forest to conduct prescribed burn

If you see smoke in the Auburn-Opelika area, there’s no need to worry.
The Tuskegee National Forest will conduct a prescribed burn Monday in Macon County near the intersection of U.S. 29 and Alabama 186, about nine miles east of Tuskegee, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said.
ALEA plans to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Sara Palczewski1
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today