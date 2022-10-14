Tuskegee vet school — the only HBCU vet school — goes viral with photos of students and animals

Tuskegee University’s College of Veterinary Medicine has gotten national attention this week after a series of portraits went viral taken by local photographer Tracy McDaniel.

The photos are part of a fundraiser in its second semester at Tuskegee.

The portraits feature Tuskegee vet school students along with their pets. Students can be seen with all manner of animals from dogs to rabbits to ferrets to snakes. The photos were taken as part of a fundraiser for the school’s chapter of the Veterinary Business Management Association. McDaniel’s photos have garnered thousands of shares on social media and have even been featured on Inside Edition’s website.

“Seeing these photos go viral has just been very aspirational, just so more people can see Tuskegee and what we’re all about,” said Tuskegee VBMA President Victoria Hicks. “It gets our name out there so that hopefully more people would want to come to our veterinary college and see what we have to offer.”

While this is the second semester the school has done the fundraiser, this is the first time the photos have really taken off. Hicks, 23, is in her second year at Tuskegee. She originally brought on McDaniel in the spring semester to do the school’s first photo shoot. Hicks says this semester’s photos going viral is great way for people to learn about the vet school.

“A great thing that has come from this VBMA fundraiser going viral is the fact that this is the only HBCU with a veterinary college,” Hicks said. “So, we’ve gotten to see all different shades, and all different species of animals and pets get shared. And I think it’s very important for the multicultural and diversity status of our students.”

McDaniel specializes in both child and pet photography. For the past 12 years she has been taking photographs professionally. She says she has done similar photographs at Auburn University’s vet school for years. When Hicks reached out, McDaniel was more than happy to work with her.

“I’m a pet photographer and so they asked me to do heads hots, and I said, okay, are they going to bring their pets?” McDaniel said. “They were excited and so they got permission from Tuskegee to bring their pets because that had never been allowed in the past.”

Hicks said: “I think Tracy’s work is always beautiful. She really makes a good effort. She gets the animals’ attention. She does great with the lighting to showcase all of our different skin tones and beautiful features that we have. She also takes her time to edit them really beautifully.”

McDaniel said: “What we did with each student was get a picture of them without their pet and then we did a picture with their pet. And so that was a huge hit!”

According to Hicks, the photoshoot fundraiser helps the VBMA host workshops, webinars, events, and helps students earn credits towards earning their business certificate.

“Proceeds go towards just having cool and still educational events for the students of our veterinary college,” Hicks said.

For more photos visit McDaniel’s Facebook page at facebook.com/TracyMcDanielPhotography.