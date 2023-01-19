Two Auburn automotive companies to invest a combined $32 million into local facilities

Two automotive adjacent factories in Auburn announced plans for expansion earlier this week.

Rausch & Pausch LP, known as RAPA, is investing $25.26 million into its 2450 Paul Parks Lane location, and Schmidt Automotive will invest $7.7 million into its 2471 Innovation Drive location. Both plants are in Auburn Technology Park West and are expected to bring a combined 98 new jobs to the area.

RAPA has said that it plans to purchase the 70,000-square-foot location it currently operates out of. The company will invest in new equipment and will create 73 new jobs at the facility over the next three years.

RAPA manufactures pneumatic and hydraulic chassis and transmission components for cars, motorcycles and commercial vehicles. Their products serve automotive companies including Audi, Tesla and Stellantis.

The family-owned Germany based company has a had a footprint in Auburn for 10 years now. They also have operations in Selb, Germany, and Jintan, China. The company was founded over 100 years ago and is based in Bavaria, Germany.

Roman Pausch, great grandson of RAPA’s founder and the company’s current leader said: “The purchase of the Auburn facility will allow RAPA to continue our growth trajectory in the U.S. market and support the potential expansion of the company in the future.”

Schmidt Automotive is expanding its production in Auburn by investing in new “highly automated equipment.” The company’s expansion is expected to create up to 25 additional jobs over the next two years at their Auburn facility. The company manufactures powertrain components and assemblies for vehicles.

“This new investment will enable us to establish new product lines and further diversify our product portfolio and customer base, ultimately increasing our long-term attractiveness as a U.S.-based supplier for U.S.-based customers,” said Joerg Wilmink, general manager with Schmidt Automotive in a recent press release.

As a member of the MAT Foundry Group, Schmidt Automotive is part of a multinational conglomerate with a footprint in eight countries. Schmidt has operated in Auburn for 15 years now. They create products for original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 suppliers throughout the automotive industry.

On Tuesday night the Auburn City Council voted to approve tax abatements for both RAPA and Schmidt Automotive. Mayor Ron Anders said at the meeting that he was “certainly grateful for both of these industries.”