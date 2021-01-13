Two Auburn-Opelika area coffee shops temporarily close due to COVID-19 exposure

Two coffee shops in the Auburn-Opelika area are temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

Side Track coffee shop in Opelika announced Tuesday in a social media post that it plans to be closed on Wednesday and Thursday due to COVID-19 exposure.

“Out of caution, we will temporarily close as our staff has been exposed to someone with Covid-19,” the post reads. “As results pend, we will return on Friday if tests come back negative. We dearly hope all are safe.”

Side Track also plans on adjusting their business practices to increase the safety of staff and customers as the number of local coronavirus cases continues to rise, according to the post.

“It is vital that we express our love and care to all in our daily practice,” the post reads. “We want to serve all in confidence and in hope for a better world. Each day is a chance to continue that offering. See you soon, in love, Side Track.”

Mama Mocha’s in Auburn closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to COVID-19 exposure, according to a social media post.

"We had team members come into contact with friends this weekend who are Covid-19 positive,” the Facebook post reads. “They were not serving drinks today, anyone who came by today was not exposed.”