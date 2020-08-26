Two downtown Auburn bars voluntarily close doors due to COVID-19

Two downtown Auburn bars are voluntarily shutting down their business due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Southeastern Bar, which has been packed with maskless people since Auburn University students returned to campus, and 17-16 both announced their closures Wednesday in social media posts.
Jon Hyink owns both Southeastern and 17-16.
“We have decided to take the proactive step of voluntarily shutting down our business out of an abundance of caution while we monitor the impact of Auburn University’s reopening on-campus activities,” the statement reads. “This decision does not come lightly, but we feel that at this time it is the right thing to do for the health, safety and welfare of our customers and employees who we value so much.”
Auburn city officials said earlier this week that they are looking at new enforcement options after bars were packed with students, who were ignoring COVID-19 restrictions for a second week.
Downtown Auburn bars were ticketed Saturday night by Auburn police.
Southeastern’s announcement comes days after Auburn University reported 202 students and five employees tested positive for the virus between Aug. 18-21.
The university also announced Tuesday night it is limiting all in-person gatherings to no more than 50 people.
