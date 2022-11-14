Two drivers dead after crash involving vehicle going wrong way on I-85; Auburn police investigating

Sunday night around 8 p.m., the Auburn Police Department received calls about a vehicle entering I-85 the wrong way at exit 57, Bent Creek Road. The driver entered the northbound lanes traveling southbound.

Numerous APD units responded to the crash near mile marker 54 and located a head-on collision, police said.

Auburn police, Auburn Fire and ETS treated injuries of victims from both vehicles, and three victims were taken by ETS and Life Saver to nearby hospitals. Police said two drivers were proclaimed deceased after treatment at the hospitals.

Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton confirmed that the driver of one vehicke was Coreonta O’Neil, 25, of Notasulga. She died at 9:40 p.m. at EAMC.

In a second vehicle, John Reagan, 75, of Atlanta, died at 11:45 at Piedmont Columbus Regional. The passenger in the second vehicle, which was struck by the wrong-way driver, remains hospitalized.

This incident remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Accident Investigations section and the Auburn Police Detective section.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Auburn Police Department at 334-501-3140; via the tip-line at 334-246-1391; or through the “submit a tip” option in the Auburn Public Safety Police and Fire smartphone application.