Two legit: Noah Allmond named Opelika's Firefighter of the Year for the second time in his career

When asked why he became a firefighter, Allmond said he took the advice of a friend, who is now a retired fireman, and decided to put in his application.

“I was pumping gas and he had on his Opelika Fire Department shirt,” Allmond said. “I went up to him to talk about the fire department, and he told me the steps I needed to take as far as putting in my application and the physical agility test I needed to practice.”

Allmond followed his instructions and applied to several fire departments. He told his family he would go work at the first department that gave him a call, which turned out to be Opelika.

“I’ve been here 18 years, and when I started here I was a young man that didn’t have any experience or any experience about life,” Allmond said. “I have grown here and these guys have watched me grow and mature professionally as well as outside of work.”

Allmond said he loves his job and one of the reasons is because every day is different.

“We don’t get the same typical calls each day," he said. "This is what makes the job so exciting in my book because each day is something different."