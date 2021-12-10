Two legit: Noah Allmond named Opelika's Firefighter of the Year for the second time in his career

The Opelika Exchange Club named Capt. Noah Allmond the 2021 Firefighter of the Year, and he is now a two-time recipient of this award.
The first time Allmond received the award was in 2016, and Chief Shane Boyd said that it’s a rare thing to win this award twice.
“Noah’s got a lot of respect from the guys because he leads by example and puts in a lot of effort,” Boyd said. “There are very few people who have won the award twice, and you can’t do that on an award voted on by your peers without being legitimate.”
Boyd said Allmond is driven, does the little things right, brings new ideas to the department and is a teacher to the younger firemen.
“It’s a very humbling experience for me because this is an award that’s chosen by your peers,” Allmond said. “I’m very humbled to serve the guys that I work with as well as the community.”
Allmond, 42, started working at the Opelika Fire Department in 2003.
Originally from Columbus, Ga., he graduated college Southern Union, went through recruit school, became a paramedic, got a fire science degree from Chattahoochee Valley Community College and took several classes offered by the Alabama Fire College.
When asked why he became a firefighter, Allmond said he took the advice of a friend, who is now a retired fireman, and decided to put in his application.
“I was pumping gas and he had on his Opelika Fire Department shirt,” Allmond said. “I went up to him to talk about the fire department, and he told me the steps I needed to take as far as putting in my application and the physical agility test I needed to practice.”
Allmond followed his instructions and applied to several fire departments. He told his family he would go work at the first department that gave him a call, which turned out to be Opelika.
“I’ve been here 18 years, and when I started here I was a young man that didn’t have any experience or any experience about life,” Allmond said. “I have grown here and these guys have watched me grow and mature professionally as well as outside of work.”
Allmond said he loves his job and one of the reasons is because every day is different.
“We don’t get the same typical calls each day," he said. "This is what makes the job so exciting in my book because each day is something different."
As a captain, Allmond is responsible for supervising the personnel at Station 2 and on the scene, and he's responsible for training others.
“They know he cares about them and they know how much effort he puts into being good at his job,” Boyd said. “He’s right in the middle of everything he does and goes out there and does it with them.”
“His main qualification is his attitude every single day,” said Opelika firefighter Shane Chandler. “He comes in with the same exact attitude and treats every single person the same. He takes into consideration your opinion and is always willing to listen.”
Jody Robertson, an Opelika fireman who drives the fire truck, has worked with Allmond for 19 years.
“He’s highly profession and very motivated,” Robertson said. “We never have to be worried about if we’re under good leadership because he’s a good leader.”