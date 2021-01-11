Two Opelika ABC Stores among 41 temporarily closing due to rising COVID-19 cases

The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board is temporarily closing 41 ABC Stores, including two in Opelika, because of rising COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
“Closing some of our stores will provide the greatest amount of employee/customer protection, while ensuring maximum productivity and efficiency,” said ABC Board Administrator Mac Gipson. “Our primary concern is the health and well-being of our employees and patrons.”
The ABC Store located at 1051 South Fox Run Parkway, Suite 101, and the ABC Store located at 3051 Frederick Road, Suite 1, are two of the 41 stores temporarily closing by the end of the business day on Saturday, the ABC Board announced Monday afternoon.
Stores are expected to reopen in late February or early March. The 79 personnel assigned to the stores that are closing will be temporarily re-assigned to open stores in their area, the ABC Board added.
“Our goal here is to operate as efficiently and safely as possible, while providing our customers with the premier service they’ve come to expect,” Gipson said.
This is not the first time the ABC Board temporarily closed some of its stores because of COVID-19. In March 2020, the board shuttered 78 retail locations and made operational and staffing changes in response to COVID-19.
“However, recent changes implemented by the education and business communities, as well an increase in the number of virus exposures and infections, have made staffing 175 retail stores challenging at best,” a release from the ABC Board reads.
The following is a list of stores, by district, that are temporarily closing:
District 1:
Store 29, Helena
Store 92, Hoover
Store 121, Columbiana
Store146, Pelham
District 2:
Store 30, Tarrant City
Store 143, Chalkville
Store 230, Pinson
District 3:
Store 13, Rainbow City
Store 94, Anniston
Store 122, Attala
District 4:
Store 62, Mobile
Store 164, Mobile
District 5:
Store 33, Opelika
Store 226, Opelika
District 6:
Store 3, Montgomery
Store 5, Montgomery
Store 112, Hayneville
District 7:
Store 6, Geneva
Store 71, Clayton
Store 89, Dothan
District 8:
Store 138, Tuscaloosa
Store 183, Tuscaloosa
District 9:
Store 93, Eight Mile
Store 117, Linden
Store 10, Citronelle
District 10:
Store 63, Pike Road
Store 118, Prattville
Store 229, Montgomery
District 11:
Store 7, Spanish Fort
Store 179, Robertsdale
District 12:
Store 19, Decatur
Store 48, Madison
Store 74, Sheffield
District 13:
Store 23, Huntsville