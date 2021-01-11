Two Opelika ABC Stores among 41 temporarily closing due to rising COVID-19 cases

The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board is temporarily closing 41 ABC Stores, including two in Opelika, because of rising COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

“Closing some of our stores will provide the greatest amount of employee/customer protection, while ensuring maximum productivity and efficiency,” said ABC Board Administrator Mac Gipson. “Our primary concern is the health and well-being of our employees and patrons.”

The ABC Store located at 1051 South Fox Run Parkway, Suite 101, and the ABC Store located at 3051 Frederick Road, Suite 1, are two of the 41 stores temporarily closing by the end of the business day on Saturday, the ABC Board announced Monday afternoon.

Stores are expected to reopen in late February or early March. The 79 personnel assigned to the stores that are closing will be temporarily re-assigned to open stores in their area, the ABC Board added.

“Our goal here is to operate as efficiently and safely as possible, while providing our customers with the premier service they’ve come to expect,” Gipson said.

This is not the first time the ABC Board temporarily closed some of its stores because of COVID-19. In March 2020, the board shuttered 78 retail locations and made operational and staffing changes in response to COVID-19.