 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two Opelika ABC Stores among 41 temporarily closing due to rising COVID-19 cases
0 comments
alert top story

Two Opelika ABC Stores among 41 temporarily closing due to rising COVID-19 cases

{{featured_button_text}}
bar
Metro Creative

The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board is temporarily closing 41 ABC Stores, including two in Opelika, because of rising COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

“Closing some of our stores will provide the greatest amount of employee/customer protection, while ensuring maximum productivity and efficiency,” said ABC Board Administrator Mac Gipson. “Our primary concern is the health and well-being of our employees and patrons.”

The ABC Store located at 1051 South Fox Run Parkway, Suite 101, and the ABC Store located at 3051 Frederick Road, Suite 1, are two of the 41 stores temporarily closing by the end of the business day on Saturday, the ABC Board announced Monday afternoon.

Stores are expected to reopen in late February or early March. The 79 personnel assigned to the stores that are closing will be temporarily re-assigned to open stores in their area, the ABC Board added.

“Our goal here is to operate as efficiently and safely as possible, while providing our customers with the premier service they’ve come to expect,” Gipson said.

This is not the first time the ABC Board temporarily closed some of its stores because of COVID-19. In March 2020, the board shuttered 78 retail locations and made operational and staffing changes in response to COVID-19.

“However, recent changes implemented by the education and business communities, as well an increase in the number of virus exposures and infections, have made staffing 175 retail stores challenging at best,” a release from the ABC Board reads.

The following is a list of stores, by district, that are temporarily closing:

District 1:

Store 29, Helena

Store 92, Hoover

Store 121, Columbiana

Store146, Pelham

District 2:

Store 30, Tarrant City

Store 143, Chalkville

Store 230, Pinson

District 3:

Store 13, Rainbow City

Store 94, Anniston

Store 122, Attala

District 4:

Store 62, Mobile

Store 164, Mobile

District 5:

Store 33, Opelika

Store 226, Opelika

District 6:

Store 3, Montgomery

Store 5, Montgomery

Store 112, Hayneville

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

District 7:

Store 6, Geneva

Store 71, Clayton

Store 89, Dothan

District 8:

Store 138, Tuscaloosa

Store 183, Tuscaloosa

District 9:

Store 93, Eight Mile

Store 117, Linden

Store 10, Citronelle

District 10:

Store 63, Pike Road

Store 118, Prattville

Store 229, Montgomery

District 11:

Store 7, Spanish Fort

Store 179, Robertsdale

District 12:

Store 19, Decatur

Store 48, Madison

Store 74, Sheffield

District 13:

Store 23, Huntsville

Store 90, Huntsville

Store97, Brownsboro

District 14:

Store 18, Birmingham

Store 26, Bessemer

District 15:

Store 9, Lincoln

Store 27, Childersburg

Store 57, Lineville

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert