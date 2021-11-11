Two-star general and Beauregard High grad speaks at Veterans Day ceremony in Opelika

Sylvester Cannon went from Beauregard High School to being a two-star general in the Army National Guard, and on Thursday he spoke to a crowd of veterans and citizens at the Opelika Public Library. The annual Veterans Day celebration began with a breakfast for veterans, including some who fought in World War II.
“Veteran’s day is about recognizing those who served our country. I’m happy to be here to enjoy the day,” Maj. Gen. Cannon said.
Cannon grew up in Lee County and graduated from Beauregard High in 1979. A resident of Opelika, he has served in the Army National Guard for 40 years, was deployed twice to Afghanistan and once to Kuwait and has commanded at every level.
Today he is the Commanding General of the 167th Theater Sustainment Command headquartered at Fort McClellan, Ala. His civilian job is director of the Income Tax Audit & Appeals Division of the Alabama Department of Revenue.
Cannon said his daughter Simone is continuing the family legacy and has joined the Army National Guard like her father.
“I wasn’t expecting it, but I’m very proud of her,” he said.
Capt. Jonathan Lee Clifton from the Opelika Police Department has known Cannon for years and served under him while in the Army National Guard.
“I’ve always looked up to him,” Clifton said. “He has been an inspiration and a mentor to me since I was about 19.”
At the time when they served together, Cannon was a colonel and Clifton was a captain. They never deployed together, but their paths crossed many times while in the States.
“He was my boss for a while and was in several key leadership positions,” Clifton said. “He was always somebody you could talk to and he would give you sound advice.”
Clifton said he hasn’t seen Cannon in several years.
“When I found out he was going to be the guest speaker, I wanted to make sure I came to tell him how much he meant to me over the years,” Clifton said.
Clifton has deployed to Iraq and Kuwait and is a third generation military veteran.
His father served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and his grandfather served in World War II.
Other Local Veterans
World War II veteran Bruce Ross, 93, attended Thursday's breakfast in Opelika.
Ross, who served in the Army for 20 years, enlisted in 1945, following his father and two older brothers. He said he would have joined earlier, but his mother didn’t want him too.
He deployed to Germany and was stationed at the Russian border during the occupation.
“At the time, hostility didn’t cease until December of 1946,” Ross said. “So we were there to keep the peace.”
Ross now has a great grandson who just went through basic training at Fort Benning.
Another attendee, Bill Morris, 89, is a Korean War veteran. He was drafted at the age of 18 and served for two years as a sergeant first class in the Army with a job to repair military tanks. He later served six years in the Army Reserves.
“It was a very educational experience. I learned a lot of things that non-veterans don’t learn,” he said. “I’m glad I got that experience before I went to college.”
Opelika native James F. Hughley, 74, was also drafted and served two years in the Army as a sergeant. He was an infantry soldier during the Vietnam War and received three Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star.
“It was rough,” Hughley said on Thursday. “The elements, the weather, especially the rain, were bad over there. I’m glad to be home.”