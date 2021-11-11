Two-star general and Beauregard High grad speaks at Veterans Day ceremony in Opelika

“I’ve always looked up to him,” Clifton said. “He has been an inspiration and a mentor to me since I was about 19.”

At the time when they served together, Cannon was a colonel and Clifton was a captain. They never deployed together, but their paths crossed many times while in the States.

“He was my boss for a while and was in several key leadership positions,” Clifton said. “He was always somebody you could talk to and he would give you sound advice.”

Clifton said he hasn’t seen Cannon in several years.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“When I found out he was going to be the guest speaker, I wanted to make sure I came to tell him how much he meant to me over the years,” Clifton said.

Clifton has deployed to Iraq and Kuwait and is a third generation military veteran.

His father served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and his grandfather served in World War II.

Other Local Veterans

World War II veteran Bruce Ross, 93, attended Thursday's breakfast in Opelika.