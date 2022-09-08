U.S. Army turns to Auburn to help manage land and natural resources at 8 posts, including Fort Benning

Auburn University and the U.S. Army have established a 10-year agreement for the university to provide natural resource management services to eight Army posts across the Southeast.

Those include Redstone Arsenal and Fort Rucker in Alabama; Fort Benning, Fort Gordon and Fort Stewart in Georgia; Fort Polk in Louisiana; Fort Bragg in North Carolina; and Fort Jackson in South Carolina.

To help drive the collaboration, Auburn's College of Forestry, Wildlife and Environment will be establishing the Center for Natural Resource Management on Military Lands.

Services will range from forest management and threatened and endangered species surveys to surface water delineations and climate change vulnerability assessments.

"The Army has long been about working inside the environment and doing the right things," said Ret. Lt. Gen. Ron Burgess, Auburn's executive vice president, "and I think here at Auburn, we can bring some expertise to that, in terms of making that better."

Auburn University President Christopher B. Roberts called the partnership "an amazing opportunity for the university."

"These types of partnerships really are win-wins," Roberts said at a ceremony Wednesday at the College of Forestry, Wildlife and Environment, "and we are so proud to be associated with the Army on this exciting project, especially because it leverages the expertise that we’ve developed in forestry and natural resource management.

"We’ve got some of the world’s experts, and to be able to bring that to bear in serving our nation in this important way, I couldn’t be more excited."

The renewable intergovernmental service agreement is the first of its kind in the nation to include eight military bases, according to a release from the university.

"This is very important to us, as our responsibility is not just to be defenders of the nation, but also stewards of a major part of the land mass of the United States," said William G. Kidd, director of facilities and logistics, Installation Management Command of the U.S. Army.

Janaki Alavalapati, dean of Auburn's College of Forestry, Wildlife and Environment, said students would also benefit from the partnership.

"...A lot of graduate students and undergraduate students are going to be engaged in various projects relating to forestry, wildlife, the natural resources, water, GIS, database support," he said. "Those kinds of opportunities are there in plenty for those students to enrich their academic experience, and of course, by doing that work, we are advancing research activity as well through creating new knowledge."