 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

U.S. Army turns to Auburn to help manage land and natural resources at 8 posts, including Fort Benning

  • Updated
  • 0
Auburn University and U.S. Army leaders

Auburn University and U.S. Army leaders agree to 10-year natural resource management partnership to service military bases across southeastern U.S. From left to right: Daowei Zhang, associate dean of research, College of Forestry, Wildlife and Environment; Ret. Lt. Gen. Ron Burgess, Auburn executive vice president; Auburn President Christopher B. Roberts; William G. Kidd, director of G4 Facilities and Logistics, Installation Management Command of the U.S. Army; David Leinberger, U.S. Army partnerships program manager; James Weyhenmeyer, Auburn VP for research and economic development; and  Janaki Alavalapati, dean of College of Forestry, Wildlife and Environment.

 Auburn University

Auburn University and the U.S. Army have established a 10-year agreement for the university to provide natural resource management services to eight Army posts across the Southeast.

Those include Redstone Arsenal and Fort Rucker in Alabama; Fort Benning, Fort Gordon and Fort Stewart in Georgia; Fort Polk in Louisiana; Fort Bragg in North Carolina; and Fort Jackson in South Carolina.

To help drive the collaboration, Auburn's College of Forestry, Wildlife and Environment will be establishing the Center for Natural Resource Management on Military Lands.

Services will range from forest management and threatened and endangered species surveys to surface water delineations and climate change vulnerability assessments.

"The Army has long been about working inside the environment and doing the right things," said Ret. Lt. Gen. Ron Burgess, Auburn's executive vice president, "and I think here at Auburn, we can bring some expertise to that, in terms of making that better."

People are also reading…

Auburn University President Christopher B. Roberts called the partnership "an amazing opportunity for the university."

"These types of partnerships really are win-wins," Roberts said at a ceremony Wednesday at the College of Forestry, Wildlife and Environment, "and we are so proud to be associated with the Army on this exciting project, especially because it leverages the expertise that we’ve developed in forestry and natural resource management.

"We’ve got some of the world’s experts, and to be able to bring that to bear in serving our nation in this important way, I couldn’t be more excited."

The renewable intergovernmental service agreement is the first of its kind in the nation to include eight military bases, according to a release from the university. 

"This is very important to us, as our responsibility is not just to be defenders of the nation, but also stewards of a major part of the land mass of the United States," said William G. Kidd, director of facilities and logistics, Installation Management Command of the U.S. Army.

Janaki Alavalapati, dean of Auburn's College of Forestry, Wildlife and Environment, said students would also benefit from the partnership.

"...A lot of graduate students and undergraduate students are going to be engaged in various projects relating to forestry, wildlife, the natural resources, water, GIS, database support," he said. "Those kinds of opportunities are there in plenty for those students to enrich their academic experience, and of course, by doing that work, we are advancing research activity as well through creating new knowledge."

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Elton John and Rolling Stones pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert