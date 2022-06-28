Unchallenged in upcoming election, Ron Anders headed for second term as mayor of Auburn

As the qualification period for the upcoming Auburn municipal elections drew to a close Tuesday, Mayor Ron Anders emerged as the sole mayoral candidate in the Aug. 23 municipal election.

That means he's headed for a second term as mayor.

“I’m thankful and grateful that this community has enough confidence in myself and the leadership that I've exhibited over the last four years to allow me the privilege of serving as the mayor for the next four years,” Anders told the Opelika-Auburn News on Tuesday night.

Anders was sworn in as mayor of Auburn in November of 2018, succeeding Bill Ham Jr., who had held the job for 20 years.

“Being the mayor of Auburn is an honor,” Anders said. “Citizens of Auburn should expect that the people that they elect to serve them give their very best effort. I hope that's what I've done over the last four years and I'm looking forward to continuing that effort for the next four years.”

As he looks toward the next few months, Anders said the most important thing is to get the city’s budget passed. He also plans to continue with his Auburn 2040 plan, which was sidelined during COVID-19 and which he was delaying until it was clear he'd be serving another term.

“It will be my intent to bring Auburn 2040 back to our citizens in 2023 and do the very best job we can to allow our citizens to develop a strategic plan for Auburn’s future,” Anders said.

The qualification period for the Auburn municipal elections ran from June 14-June 28 of this year.