United Way volunteers exceeded its goal to pack 22,000 meals in 65 minutes at Wednesday’s Campaign Kickoff at the Food Bank of East Alabama.

In 45 minutes, volunteers filled 22,000 bags with rice, beans, soy, vegetables and vitamins. The food will be distributed to people who experience food insecurity in Lee County.

“Some people might just need a meal for a couple of days until they get their paycheck, or they might need help to pay their utility bill just this month until they start that new job. We want to be that bridge to help them to their success,” said Tipi Miller, the executive director of the United Way of Lee County.

UWLC partnered with Ocala Outreach Foundation’s Feed the Need initiative to pack the meals for people in the seven counties the Food Bank of East Alabama serves. There were over 135 volunteers at the 2024 Campaign Kickoff, including Opelika City Councilman George Allen. Auburn Mayor Ron Anders and Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller were also in attendance.

The Food Bank of East Alabama faced a food shortage in June and this event will certainly help as all 22,000 bags will be going directly to the food bank, which is one of United Way’s partner agencies.

In the 2023 Campaign Kickoff, volunteers packed over 30,000 bags in no more than 65 minutes.

“The coolest thing is — in this community —people show up,” said 64-year-old Eric Canada, who served on the UWLC board. “The biggest thing about this kind of an event is it raises the awareness that hunger is a very real need, even in our community, which is relatively well off. There are a lot of people who live at the poverty line or lower and this food will feed those people.”

Canada, who has been involved with UWLC since 1998, said the Food Bank of East Alabama is one of the longest tenured UWLC agencies.

As for the kickoff, United Way hopes to reach its goal of $925,000 by the end of December in order to distribute that money to the 20 partner agencies that work with the organization. Jennifer Fincher, United Way’s campaign chair, sees the early success of the kickoff as a good sign for the months to come.

“It’s just a great illustration of what United Way does, we unite the community and we multiply efforts,” Fincher said. “We take on the fundraising, so that our agencies are able to focus on what they do best. And we don’t raise all of their funds, but we are able to contribute to 20 partner agencies.

UWLC did not reach their 2023 campaign goal, but Fincher and her team are confident that they will reach the goal this year. Meanwhile, Miller has already planned to add more volunteers, more bags and more food to next year’s campaign kickoff event.

“One of the things that I believe our community can do is get back above the $1 million United Way budget. We’re taking steps to get to that point, because we have a very, very generous community,” Canada said.

UWLC accepts donations directly on its website.