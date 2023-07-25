United Way of Lee County is gearing up for its annual Campaign Kickoff event on August 2 at the Food Bank of East Alabama.

United Way has encouraged the community to sign up for the event, which carries the theme “Give Where You Live.” The organization’s goal is to fill 25,000 bags of shelf stable meals that will distributed to the Lee County community.

This annual event marks the beginning of United Way of Lee County’s five month long, annual fundraising season to raise money for its 20 local partner agencies, said the UWLC release.

This will be the third year that UWLC will be partnering with Feed the Need, a nonprofit hunger relief organization, and the Food Bank of East Alabama.

“Each year, the United Way Campaign Kickoff is the beginning of something great for our community,” said Tipi Miller, executive director of the United Way of Lee County. “Volunteers at the kickoff event will have the opportunity to learn more about United Way, give back to the community and work alongside other individuals who care about making Lee County a better place to live.”

UWLC’s mission is to encourage people to care for one another by generating and applying the necessary resources to meet the needs of the community.

The organization looks to improve and strengthen the community by focusing on and funding programs and other organizations that work in four key impact areas: education, health, crisis, and families and communities, the release said.

These are areas that UWLC describes as “the building blocks for a good life.”

Last year, the local nonprofit kicked off the 2023 fundraising campaign with 120 volunteers that packaged 30,000 meal kits in 65 minutes, which was 10,000 more packages than the previous year.

The food was distributed to churches, food pantries, shelters and rehab programs in Lee County.

Volunteers that sign up will receive a t-shirt featuring the “Give Where You Live” campaign logo. T-shirts can be picked up or delivered prior to the event or picked up on the day of the event.

Check in begins on Aug. 2 at 8 a.m. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. and will end between 10:30 and 11 a.m. For more information or to sign up to volunteer, visit the UWLC website.

The 2024 Campaign Kickoff event is sponsored by the Opelika Economic Development as well as the City of Auburn Industrial Development Board.

