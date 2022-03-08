United Way of Lee County director Becky Benton steps down after 25 years

“She has my admiration for that.”

Henk also recalled Benton’s work through the Beauregard tornado and gained a higher respect for Benton with what she was able to accomplish.

“Becky and her staff were very involved in those early days of trying to help people get the help that they needed and coordinating and organizing the community’s response. My respect for Becky was already high but it certainly went even higher during that period,” Henk said.

As executive director, Benton’s largest task each year was organizing and carrying out United Way of Lee County’s fundraising campaign and reaching a certain goal.

“It’s kind of a daunting task sometimes when you think of all these agencies that are depending on what you and the volunteers in the community can raise for them, to support their work, their missions,” Benton said.

Even though it was daunting, Benton took it on with a positive attitude grateful to those she worked with and the mission that was to be accomplished.

“I’ve always been really fortunate to have so many great volunteers in the community and a great staff that I work with as well,” Benton added.