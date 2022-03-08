United Way of Lee County director Becky Benton steps down after 25 years

To spend a quarter-century at the local United Way, it should take a big heart and the ability to pull up bootstraps when necessary.
To many, Becky Benton does not lack either. Benton has spent 25 years as the executive director at United Way of Lee County.
Benton announced in February’s board of directors meeting that she will step down in June.
Her tenure has not been short of tumultuous events or times of hardship and uncertainty. That’s where those bootstraps come in.
“Just like everybody else, we just pulled up our bootstraps and just kept going,” Benton said.
She thought back to the deadly tornado that killed 23 in Beauregard in 2019.
“Probably one the most memorable was with our tornado in 2019 and the tragedy of losing so many precious people in our community and having so many people who were impacted by that and at the same time seeing again that outpouring of love and care for the community,” Benton said.
“We were a part of the long-term recovery committee and got to sit in on the cases of what people needed to be able to restore their lives and their families and to get to be a part of that was such a rewarding thing,” she added.
After that, there was the COVID-19 pandemic. Before that, there were other natural disasters, economic downturns, the dot-com crash and the uncertainty of 9-11.
Benton led the local United Way through those milestone moments and plenty more.
“This has been such a rewarding experience both personally and professionally,” Benton told the board. “I have had the opportunity to work with an amazing group of community leaders and volunteers.”
Some of the partner agencies that United Way serves include the Lee County Youth Development Center and the Food Bank of East Alabama.
Martha Henk is the executive director at the Food Bank of East Alabama and has known Becky since 1995. Henk recalls when Benton took the position at United Way and has continued to be inspired by Benton’s work.
Henk recalls a favorite Maya Angelou quote: ‘I think a hero is any person really intent on making this a better place.’
“I would put Becky very much into that category as a hero,” Henk said. “She has worked very hard in the last 25 years and even before that but in her time with United Way to make this a better place and not for just a certain part of the population but for all of us,” Henk said.
“She has my admiration for that.”
Henk also recalled Benton’s work through the Beauregard tornado and gained a higher respect for Benton with what she was able to accomplish.
“Becky and her staff were very involved in those early days of trying to help people get the help that they needed and coordinating and organizing the community’s response. My respect for Becky was already high but it certainly went even higher during that period,” Henk said.
As executive director, Benton’s largest task each year was organizing and carrying out United Way of Lee County’s fundraising campaign and reaching a certain goal.
“It’s kind of a daunting task sometimes when you think of all these agencies that are depending on what you and the volunteers in the community can raise for them, to support their work, their missions,” Benton said.
Even though it was daunting, Benton took it on with a positive attitude grateful to those she worked with and the mission that was to be accomplished.
“I’ve always been really fortunate to have so many great volunteers in the community and a great staff that I work with as well,” Benton added.
From 1997 to 2021, United Way of Lee County boasts that Benton oversaw 25 fundraising campaigns for the organization that yielded more than $24.2 million in pledges to allocate to 51 partner agencies, programs, and initiatives.
“Twenty-five years is a pretty amazing tenure, that’s a long time to serve in a non-profit,” Henk said.
“Becky has been a steady and a stable presence throughout those 25 years. That continuity has made a huge difference in keeping the strong social service network that Lee County has, keeping that so vital,” Henk added.
When Benton took the position in 1997, she did not expect she would have been in it for so long.
“It’s hard to think back that far and, you know, I guess I didn’t really think about it,” Benton said with a laugh.
“My predecessor was here for over 20 years, so it tends to be the kind of position that people tend to stay in around here.”
Benton has worked with United Way of Lee County’s leadership team and board to ensure a smooth transitions and continuity in their programs, agencies, and community work.
They have been preparing for the next executive director to fill her shoes and join the team —maybe for another 20-plus years.
Benton’s decision to step down and ‘pass the baton’ to the next executive director was not an easy one but one that was one of those ‘right time’ moments for Benton.