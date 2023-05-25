Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The United Way of Lee County has started accepting applications for its new volunteer group for retired people interested in supporting the community.

Retirees in Lee County ages 50 and older have until Friday, June 9, to apply for the ReUnited group. About 12 people will be selected to join it this year.

Courtney Dobbs, UWLC impact support coordinator, said the organization noticed in 2022 that there’s a need to engage with older people in the community.

“There is such a large group in our community who really are just always willing to get out there and help out,” she said.

Jere Colley, a retired veterinarian and the father of UWLC director Tipi Miller, sparked the idea to launch the volunteer group. Colley’s willingness to help United Way of Lee County any way he could prompted the organization to think about others who would want to do the same. They considered the impact it would have to unite residents who have loved, lived and invested in the Lee County area for years, said UWLC marketing specialist Kerissa Justice.

The hope is ReUnited volunteers can share their knowledge of the area to help United Way serve their partner agencies, Justice said.

As Dobbs began putting the idea for ReUnited together, she found that a lot of United Way organizations across the country have retired volunteer opportunities. She used their programs as a guide.

“What better way to bring a new level of joy and expertise to the United Way of Lee County than from our retired community,” Dobbs said. “I have always had a heart for the senior community. So when we noticed the opportunity for growth and a need for volunteers in our organization, I thought what a perfect way to involve our retired community. Their knowledge of the community is unmatched, and I am hopeful that they will benefit from this program as much as the community will.”

Those selected for the group will have the opportunity to serve with UWLC’s 20 local partner agencies, help make personalized “thank you” cards for donors and collaborate with staff and other volunteers about ways to better serve the community. Partner agencies include different organizations that meet a range of needs in the community from children to older adults. That includes Girls’ Ranch, Boys and Girls Club, Lee County Literacy Coalition, Twin Cedars Child Advocacy Center and more.

ReUnited volunteers will meet two to three times per month for a total of 8 to 10 hours at the United Way of Lee County office at 2133 Executive Park Drive in Opelika.

Dobbs said UWLC hopes to grow the ReUnited volunteer group and accept even more participants in the coming years.

Justice said this ReUnited program will be wonderful for everyone involved. The partner organizations will continue to get support. The volunteers will get to meet people in the community and learn more about United Way. She also hopes those who join will pass on knowledge and wisdom to younger generations.

“Something that we’re really looking forward to is just being able to educate more people in the community,” she said.

To apply for ReUnited, visit the nonprofit’s website unitedwayofleecounty.com or emailing 211uwlc@unitedwayofleecounty.com.