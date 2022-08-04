United Way volunteers pack more than 30,000 meals in 65 minutes to celebrate campaign kickoff holds kickoff event

The United Way of Lee County kicked of its 2023 fundraising campaign with “Feed the Need,” an event to feed the community’s hungry.

About 120 volunteers arrived at the Food Bank of East Alabama in Auburn early Wednesday morning with a goal to package 30,000 meal kits, which was 10,000 more than they packed last year.

After 65 minutes, the volunteers had packed 33,000 meals, which will be distributed to churches, food pantries, shelters and rehab programs here in Lee County.

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller said that a number of years ago the cities of Opelika and Auburn had separate United Way food drives that supported the same agencies, and that everybody has benefitted from combining the two events.

After a countdown at 8:30 a.m., the volunteers began swiftly packaging rice, soy, beans and a vegetable mix in assembly line fashion.

Ten people surrounded each table along with a group leader to encourage them and provide instructions.

Music like “I Love Rock and Roll” and “Cha Cha Slide” played over the speakers to pump up the workers as they rushed to fill 36 bags with food, put the bags in a box and then start over again.

Around 9 o’clock, Auburn Mayor Ron Anders rang the gong five times to signify they’d packaged 5,000 meals.

Alyssa Monroe, a 22-year-old communications major at Auburn University, interned with United Way of Lee County this summer and participated . She plans to work with non-profits when she graduates, and on Wednesday she led a group of volunteers.

“Any chance to give back is an opportunity I will always take,” she said. “I like seeing everybody come together, work together, give back to the community and make a change.”

Johan Lux, 42, of Opelika also was participating in “Feed the Need.” At his table, he was in charge of the rice.

“It’s important making sure that everybody has a meal to eat and to support the fight against hunger,” Lux said. “I enjoy the teamwork here and knowing that what we’re doing is going toward a good cause.”

Tipi Miller, executive director of United Way of Lee County, said this is the second year in a row the organization has hosted this event.

She said the event not only signifies United Way’s kickoff but is also an important way to give back to the community and provide meals to those who need them.

“I think it’s especially significant with school starting,” Miller said. “We’re looking towards the future of so many people in our community and the way that we can help with some food insecurity.”

Miller said volunteers came from all over Lee County to help put the meals together.

“I love to see so many different people—people I know, people I don’t know – that have come back,” Miller said. “They were here last year to help with this event and they’ve come back this year to help because they remember that it’s a fun event, but also that it helps our community so much.”

Martha Henk, executive director of the Food Bank of East Alabama, said the food bank has partnered with United Way since 1993 to address food insecurity in the community.

One out of six people living in Alabama experience food insecurity, she said, but the food bank along with its partners help to provide food for about 44,000 people a month.

“It really is a privilege for us to be able to have this event here,” Henk said.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, it’s been a challenge for food banks across the state and the country, according to Henk.

“We had quite a bit of food that was made possible by the federal commodities program that really helped to keep us afloat, but the last month most of those have ended and we are starting to experience food chain issues and difficulty acquiring food,” Henk said. “Something like this really makes a difference. It’s an influx of a great quantity of food that will absolutely have a good impact where it goes.”

To pull off the ambitious event, United Way partnered with Numana Inc., an international hunger relief nonprofit organization based in El Dorado, Kansas, that organizes meal packing events to respond to natural disasters and international crises, as well as community events like Wednesday’s.

Rachel and Chad Topper, with Numana, drove to Alabama from Kansas for a doubleheader: they were in Dothan on Tuesday and then in Auburn on Wednesday.

“We provide meals right now to Ukraine, who’s desperately in need, Haiti, Nicaragua, El Salvador, and most importantly we get to partner with people who provide meals for your hometown,” Rachel Topper said. “Numana’s mission is to empower people to feed the hungry, so being able to do this is exactly what we stand for.”