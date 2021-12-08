Untuck that shirt and break out the leggings! Opelika City Schools considers new dress code

The board is also considering making changes to update the old terminology and taking out specific clothing item names because they fade out with trends.

“What we see at the high school level in particular are teachers who just want students in class,” Seymour said. “No dress code policy is perfect. There’s always much to discuss, but the core backdrop of this is we want students in class.”

Teachers and faculty members feel like they waste time correcting dress code violations like tucking in shirts.

Keith York, principal of Opelika Middle School, said the last time the policy was updated was 2007.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“When there was a big fad to wear long t-shirts down to the knee, I think that’s where the tucked in shirts came in,” York said. “Now kids may have their shirts tucked in, but it may not be long enough to stay tucked in all day.”

York said when students are sent to the office or sent home for these types of dress code violations it disrupts class and the student loses time in the class room.

It also causes the problem of calling parents to leave work to take their child home to change.