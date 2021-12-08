Untuck that shirt and break out the leggings! Opelika City Schools considers new dress code

Opelika City Schools is considering changes to the dress code policy.
At the Board of Education meeting Tuesday, the biggest item on the agenda was a draft for a new, simplified dress code.
Opelika High School principal Farrell Seymour said he’s talked with parent groups, student leadership groups and faculty over the past several years to discuss the best way to update the policy.
“Over time, fashions change and we have a lot of kids coming in from different situations socioeconomically," he said. "We didn’t want that to be an issue."
Some of the proposed changes to the policy include shirts no longer having to be tucked in, belts no longer be required, and previously prohibited types of pants allowed.
Russ Hardwick, assistant principal at OHS, said it gets complicated with the style of pants called joggers because they have to determine the material it’s made out of.
“So you can wear joggers if they’re made out of canvas, which have elastic waistbands with no belt loops,” he said. “We have to determine are those canvas joggers or are those cotton. You can’t wear cotton because that’s athletic wear.”
Kelli Fischer, another assistant principal at OHS, said they have the same problem with leggings and must determine if they are jeans, jeggings or leggings and whether they have pockets or a seam.
The board is also considering making changes to update the old terminology and taking out specific clothing item names because they fade out with trends.
“What we see at the high school level in particular are teachers who just want students in class,” Seymour said. “No dress code policy is perfect. There’s always much to discuss, but the core backdrop of this is we want students in class.”
Teachers and faculty members feel like they waste time correcting dress code violations like tucking in shirts.
Keith York, principal of Opelika Middle School, said the last time the policy was updated was 2007.
“When there was a big fad to wear long t-shirts down to the knee, I think that’s where the tucked in shirts came in,” York said. “Now kids may have their shirts tucked in, but it may not be long enough to stay tucked in all day.”
York said when students are sent to the office or sent home for these types of dress code violations it disrupts class and the student loses time in the class room.
It also causes the problem of calling parents to leave work to take their child home to change.
“We want students in class not sent to the office or sent home for a dress code violation when they look appropriate for school,” Seymour said. “We get feedback from some of the kids saying ‘You’re really more worried about how we’re dressed than what we learn.’
Seymour said over time they have worked on figuring out how to update the policy, but not lower the standard of what is appropriate.
According to Seymour, the new draft will still require students to dress appropriately, but will allow more flexibility for what they can wear.
“Most students aren’t trying to give an ‘oh wow’ moment,” Fischer said. “They just want to be comfortable and to wear leggings or joggers to school.”
Fischer said students bring up the point that when they go to college they will get to wear sweatpants and leggings to class.
“We want to let kids have freedom of some expression, but we can’t lose sight of why we’re here,” said Mark Neighbors, superintendent of Opelika City Schools. “We are not the rec center. We are not a daycare program. We are an academic program and we need to also prepare students for a real life in a career.
"Most industries and institutes have requirements for dress, and it would be unfair for us to not have some standards and then send them to where they do.”
In the new draft, it states that administrators will have the final word on what’s appropriate or not.
Neighbors had some concerns that this will put more pressure on administrators to be consistent with less definition.