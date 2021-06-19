UPDATE: Flash flood risk for Lee, surrounding counties through Sunday

UPDATE: Saturday, June 19, 10:26 p.m.

The tornado watch for East Alabama has expired. Intermittent bouts of heavy rain are expected to continue through Sunday, with rain and thunderstorms possible through early week. No flash flooding has been reported in the area, but drivers should avoid roadbeds covered with flowing water.

UPDATE: Saturday, June 19, 11 a.m.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for Lee County through 7 p.m. Saturday, according to Lee County Emergency Management Director Rita Smith.

Smith told the Opelika-Auburn News that her staff has activated its Emergency Operations Center in Opelika to monitor local conditions for the next several hours.

No severe weather has been reported locally, but the possibility of heavy rains and high winds will linger in East Alabama through late Sunday.

Friday, June 18, 5 p.m.

Heavy rain is coming Saturday and could stay through Monday, according to the National Weather Service.