Update: I-85 shootings in Auburn and Troup County may be linked to another shooting, near Montgomery

One northbound lane of I-85 is now clear to allow motorists to pass the crime scene between mile marker 56 and 57 in Auburn, where a motorist was shot around 6:15 a.m, according to the Auburn Police Department.

At the scene, there is a canopy over a vehicle blocking part of the interstate.

About an hour after that shooting, a second interstate shooting was reported in Troup County and officials are saying the two shootings are likely connected.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies are working together to determine whether another shooting in Montgomery earlier in the morning is connected to the interstate shootings in Lee and Troup counties.

Those agencies include the Auburn Police Department, Troup County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery Police Department, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Federal Bureau of Investigation. Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Auburn Police detectives at 334-501-3140 or at the tip line 334-246-1391.

When Auburn Police first responded to reports of a vehicle stopped in the roadway, they discovered that the driver had a gunshot wound after being shot through the rear window. The driver, 45, from Prattville, was receiving aid from a passing motorists and was life-flighted to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, according to Auburn police.

William Brand was driving from LaGrange on I-85 and saw police working the scene in Auburn.

“I was coming up and saw a lot of law enforcement, unfortunately, walking, and a canopy over one of the vehicles,” he said. "It is very concerning, road rage, it’s crazy out there like that.”

Taylor Newton was also driving south on I-85. She called both of the interstate shootings on Wednesday morning "scary."

“Hopefully they're gonna find the person or the people that are responsible,” Newton said. “I'm glad to see that there were so many cops out there. There were quite a few people on foot and in cars, so I guess they're doing all they can.”

According to John Atkinson, director of public relations for East Alabama Health, the person shot on I-85 in Auburn was flown to a hospital in Columbus, Georgia.

All northbound traffic was redirected onto South College Street in Auburn while police continued to work the scene just north of the Moores Mill Road bridge across I-85.

In Auburn, the northbound lanes of I-85 were closed beyond Exit 51 for most of the morning after the shooting, which occurred near mile marker 56.

As a result, traffic was snarled along South College and East University as motorists tried to work their way through town during the closure, but no major issues were reported in either Auburn or Opelika.

According to John Atkinson, director of public relations for East Alabama Health, ambulance services were working around the traffic issues.

“They're able to get around with the ambulance,” he said. “They're able to bypass traffic as needed. They were making up alternate routes to get places as needed so it's not really having an impact on us.”

Daniel Chesser, public relations coordinator for Auburn City Schools said there was no impact on schools "other than major traffic delays around the city due to rerouting."

In Troup County, the sheriff's office is investigating the second shooting, which occurred on I-85 northbound near the 23 mile marker, according to a report from the Troup County Sheriff's Office.

Around 6:56 a.m. Central Time, according to the report, a driver called 911 after his vehicle was struck by gunfire from a Black man driving an older white Cadillac driven by what he believed was a black male.

Sgt. Stewart Smith of the Troup County Sheriff’s Office said there is a “very high possibility” that the two I-85 shootings that occurred on Wednesday morning are connected.

The victim from Troup County Ga. was not injured, according to Smith, but bullet slugs were recovered from the vehicle. Smith said the scene near mile maker 23 has been cleared and the suspect was heading northbound.

Troup County investigators ask that anyone who witnessed this incident or thinks they have seen the suspect's vehicle to call them at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

John West and Adam Sparks also contributed to this report.