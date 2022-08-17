Update: Man sought in connection to I-85 shootings captured in LaFayette

The suspect in Wednesday's I-85 shootings was apprehended in the afternoon in LaFayette, and the Cadillac he was driving has been seized.

After early morning shootings on the interstate in Auburn and in Troup County, Georgia, a "Be on the lookout" alert was sent out to law enforcement for a 1996 white Cadillac Fleetwood, along with the license plate number.

Chambers County Sheriff Sid Lockhart said one of his deputies spotted the vehicle on U.S. 431. More deputies were notified and together they made a traffic stop in front of the courthouse in LaFayette and took into custody Jerel Raphael Brown, 39, of Montgomery.

Lockhart said deputies held Brown until Auburn police arrived, and deputies from Troup County were also called to the scene.

The Troup County Sheriff's Office charged Brown with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and first-degree criminal damage.

The suspect and the vehicle were transported to the Auburn Police Department.

Lockhart said authorities are still investigating to determine if the suspect is responsible for the three shootings reported on or near I-85 Wednesday morning.

At about 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, Auburn Police responded to reports of a vehicle stopped in the roadway and discovered that the driver had a gunshot wound after being shot through the rear window. The driver, 45, from Prattville, was receiving aid from a passing motorists and was life-flighted to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, according to Auburn police.

William Brand was driving from LaGrange on I-85 and saw police working the scene in Auburn.

“I was coming up and saw a lot of law enforcement, unfortunately, walking, and a canopy over one of the vehicles,” he said. "It is very concerning, road rage, it’s crazy out there like that.”

Taylor Newton was also driving south on I-85. She called both of the interstate shootings on Wednesday morning "scary."

“Hopefully they're gonna find the person or the people that are responsible,” Newton said. “I'm glad to see that there were so many cops out there. There were quite a few people on foot and in cars, so I guess they're doing all they can.”

About an hour after that shooting, a second interstate shooting was reported in Troup County near mile marker 23 on I-85, according to a report from the Troup County Sheriff's Office.

Around 6:56 a.m. Central Time, according to the report, a driver called 911 after his vehicle was struck by gunfire from a Black man driving an older white Cadillac.

Sgt. Stewart Smith of the Troup County Sheriff’s Office said there was a “very high possibility” that the Auburn and Troup County shootings are connected.

The victim from Troup County Ga. was not injured, according to Smith, but bullet slugs were recovered from the vehicle. Smith said the suspect kept heading northbound.

Eventually, the suspect went back into Alabama where he was apprehended in LaFayette.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies were working together to determine whether another shooting in Montgomery earlier in the morning was connected to the interstate shootings in Lee and Troup counties.

Those agencies include the Auburn Police Department, Troup County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery Police Department, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Federal Bureau of Investigation. Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Auburn Police detectives at 334-501-3140 or at the tip line 334-246-1391.

After the shooting in Auburn, both northbound lanes were closed and all traffic was redirected onto South College Street in Auburn while police continued to work the scene just north of the Moores Mill Road bridge across I-85.

I-85 northbound was closed beyond Exit 51 for most of the morning after the shooting, which occurred between mile marker 56 and 57.

As a result, traffic was snarled along South College and East University as motorists tried to work their way through town during the closure, but no major issues were reported in either Auburn or Opelika.

John West and Adam Sparks also contributed to this report.