Three days after a mass shooting at a teen’s birthday party in downtown Dadeville left four people dead and 32 wounded, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Dadeville Police Department and other agencies are searching for answers about what happened.

The Dadeville community and surrounding others have spent the last few days comforting each other and supporting grieving families at prayer vigils near block on Broadnax Street where tragedy struck Saturday night. Crowds of people also gathered in downtown Opelika Monday night to show love to everyone impacted, especially the family of 19-year-old Marsiah Collins. He died in the shooting.

Details about that heartbreaking incident are limited as officials dig for clues and continue to be mindful about what they share with the public at this point in the investigation. So far, here’s what we know and don’t know.

Shooting broke out at a teen’s birthday party

The shooting broke out around 10:34 pm Saturday a teenager’s birthday party in the 200 block of Broadax Street. Officials say four people were killed and 32 wounded. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with ALEA said injuries ranged from critical to “something as simple as they needed medical treatment.”

Burkett said they’ve conducted a preliminary analysis of the evidence at the scene and reviewed the information that has been received so far.

“Special Agents are still in the process of gathering and examining information relative to the sequence of events which ultimately led to the shooting,” he said. “Special Agents did not recover any high-powered rifle ammunition at the scene. However, they did recover numerous shell casings used in handguns. “

Who lost their lives?

Tallapoosa Coroner Mike Knox said the victims who died in the shooting are Collins, Marsiah Emmanuel Collins, 19, of Opelika; Philstavious Dowdell, 18, of Dadeville; Shaunkivia Nicole Smith, 17, of Dadeville; and Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 23, of Dadeville.

Collins was a 2022 graduate of Opelika High. Dowdell and Smith were both seniors at Dadeville High school.

Dowdell was an accomplished football standout signed to play in college at Jacksonville State.

Police offer digital tip service for photos and video

ALEA declined to clarify whether or not they arrested or charged anyone in connection with the shooting. Investigators said Monday night that they’re “processing all of the evidence, in conjunction with completing interviews, in an effort to solidify a motive and potential suspects.”

ALEA is looking for the public’s help with the case. It doesn’t matter how minor the info may seem. You can can call 1-800-392-8011or email the agency at sbi.investigations@alea.gov to submit tips.

ALEA’s Fusion Center has also partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigation Mobile Office to provide a digital tip line for videos and photos related to the incident. Those files may be uploaded here. Also, if you have information for the 5th Circuit District Attorney’s Office concerning the incident or need to provide information to the individuals or families concerning victim services, please click here.

The Central Alabama Crimestoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to the identification or arrest of any suspects in the Dadeville shooting. You can submit tips to Crimestoppers at (334) 215-STOP.

