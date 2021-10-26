Update: One northbound lane of I-85 still blocked as agencies work to remove a burned tractor-trailer

The tractor-trailer fire at mile marker 55 on I-85 northbound in Auburn has been extinguished and various agencies are working together to clear the vehicle from the woods, according to police.

The single-vehicle accident occurred early Tuesday morning shortly after midnight. Auburn Police Division assistant Chief Mike Harris said the tractor-trailer ran off the roadway into the woods where it caught fire.

The fire department put out the fire early this morning and the interstate was opened back up, but around 6:45 a.m. the fire reignited.

The driver was treated for injuries and transported to a hospital.

“It did not have hazardous material on it, but it did have some unregulated chemicals, meaning it does not require a permit to transport,” Harris said.

Emergency Management Agency and the Alabama Department of Environmental Management responded to make sure the chemicals are properly cleaned up and are currently still on site.

Harris said early Tuesday afternoon that it would take the remainder of the day to get the tractor-trailer cleared out, and it will be removed in sections so both interstate lanes won’t have to be blocked.