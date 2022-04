Auburn Police sent out an emergency alert Wednesday morning about a traffic accident on I-85 between Exit 57 and 51.

One lane has now been opened, but police still urge drivers to use caution through the area.

Police are on the scene investigating the "overnight traffic accident involving an 18-wheeler," police said.

Earlier this morning both southbound lanes were closed, and traffic was rerouted at Exit 57 and detoured to Exit 51.