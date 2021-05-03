Update: Strong storms moving through Lee County; thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 8 p.m. Monday

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The tornado threat has diminished significantly, so [the National Weather Service] has replaced the tornado watch with a severe thunderstorm watch,” Austin Jones with the Lee County Emergency Management Agency said. “We’ve got another round of severe weather coming in tomorrow, so we’ll probably have some different watches coming out [then] as well.”

(Original story: 9:45 Monday)

A tornado watch has been issued in Lee County and other parts of the state by the National Weather Service until 3 p.m. on Monday, according to the Lee County Emergency Management Agency.

According to forecasts from the National Weather Service in Birmingham, severe storms are possible, and Lee County is in an enhanced risk area for possible tornadoes, hail and damaging winds up to 70 miles per hour as of early Monday morning.

Other counties affected by the tornado watch include Coosa, Elmore, Montgomery, Chambers, Clay, Cleburne, Macon, Randolph, Russell, Tallapoosa and Bullock counties, according to the emergency management agency.

The agency is encouraging all resident to remain aware of the weather and have multiple ways of receiving updates on weather conditions.

The Lee County Emergency Management Agency also warned about severe weather across the state on Tuesday. “Conditions are lining up for the possibility of damaging winds up to 70 mph, quarter size hail and tornadoes tomorrow for most of the state,” a statement from the emergency management agency said on Monday morning.

