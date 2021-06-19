UPDATE: Tornado watch through 7 p.m. Saturday, flash flood risk for Lee, surrounding counties through Sunday

UPDATE: Saturday, June 19, 11 a.m.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for Lee County through 7 p.m. Saturday, according to Lee County Emergency Management Director Rita Smith.

Smith told the Opelika-Auburn News that her staff has activated its Emergency Operations Center in Opelika to monitor local conditions for the next several hours.

No severe weather has been reported locally, but the possibility of heavy rains and high winds will linger in East Alabama through late Sunday.

Friday, June 18, 5 p.m.

Heavy rain is coming Saturday and could stay through Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The tropical depression identified earlier this week is moving north through the Gulf of Mexico, and it’s expected make landfall overnight. The NWS has issued a Flash Flood Watch Friday for Lee, Russell, Macon, Chambers and Tallapoosa counties, due to the possibility of 3-5 inches of rain expected over the weekend.

A watch is not a warning, but it can be a precursor to one. Citizens should monitor local media for updated forecasts. The NWS website, weather.gov, is another up-to-the-minute source of information.